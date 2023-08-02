Home / Companies / Results / Carborundum Universal reports 36.9% jump in Q1 net profit to Rs 117.76 cr

Carborundum Universal reports 36.9% jump in Q1 net profit to Rs 117.76 cr

In a statement, the company said consolidated sales for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, increased to Rs 1,191 crore from Rs 1,129 crore recorded in the same period of last year

Press Trust of India Chennai
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Abrasives and industrial ceramics-maker Carborundum Universal Ltd (CUMI) has reported a net profit of Rs 117.76 crore for the April-June 2023 quarter up by 36.9 per cent on account of strong growth recorded across business verticals, the company said on Wednesday.

The Chennai-based company, part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, had registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 85.99 crore.

For the year ending March 31, 2023, the consolidated net profit was at Rs 441.70 crore.

The consolidated total income during the April-June 2023 quarter grew to Rs 1,234.13 crore from Rs 1,164.70 crore registered in the corresponding period of last year.

For the full year ended March 31, 2023, the consolidated total income was Rs 4,731.01 crore.

In a statement, the company said consolidated sales for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, increased to Rs 1,191 crore from Rs 1,129 crore recorded in the same period of last year.

This was attributed to strong performance across business segments. On a consolidated basis, profitability for the quarter recorded strong growth across all three segments -- abrasives, electro-minerals, and ceramics, the company said.

The capital expenditure during the quarter was Rs 55 crore at the consolidated level. Cash and cash equivalents net of borrowings was at Rs 190 crore, it said.

Under the abrasives segment, the revenue during the quarter under review was almost flat at Rs 519 crore as compared to Rs 513 crore recorded in the same quarter of last year.

Electro-minerals division posted revenue of Rs 418 crore during the April-June 2023 quarter as compared to Rs 406 crore same period of last year.

Revenue from the ceramics division grew by 18 per cent to Rs 287 crore from Rs 243 crore registered in the same period of last year, the company said.

Also Read

Carborundum Universal reports profit more than double to Rs 137 cr in Q4

Carborundum Universal partners DRDO for 'ceramic radome' technology

JioCinema, NBCUniversal sign partnership pact to bring NBCU films to India

IDFC, MGL, Radico: 5 smallcaps to bet on amid current market volatility

Nifty Smallcap index crosses 200-DMA; these 9 stocks may rally up to 40%

HPCL net profit zooms to Rs. 6,765 cr in Q1 as marketing margins improve

Goodyear India's Q1 profit rises as low rubber prices offsets weak demand

Hindustan Petroleum results: Net profit at Rs 6,765 cr; income down 1.6%

Tempe-controlled logistics services provider Snowman Q1 PAT at Rs 4 cr

Indian Overseas Bank records 28% rise in Q1 net profit to Rs 504 crore

Topics :Carborundum Universal LimitedQ1 results

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story