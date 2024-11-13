Dilip Buildcon Q2 results: Net profit rises threefold to Rs 235 crore

Dilip Buildcon reported a threefold increase in profit attributable to the owners of the parent during the second quarter of FY25 (Q2 FY25). The company’s profit surged from Rs 68.63 crore in Q2 FY24 to Rs 235.24 crore in Q2 FY25.

However, the company reported a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline of 13.6 per cent in its revenue from operations, which stood at Rs 2,848.7 crore. On the other hand, total expenses were reduced by 17.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,369.53 crore.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda), excluding other income, for the quarter stood at Rs 499.6 crore, up 46.7 per cent Y-o-Y.

As of September 30, 2024, the company’s total order book stood at Rs 17,355.4 crore, with 72.6 per cent of the projects under the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) model. Additionally, 27.43 per cent of the company’s projects are in the roads and highways sector, while 21.14 per cent pertain to the irrigation sector.

During the first six months of FY25, the company secured a new project worth Rs 1,136.4 crore in the tunnel sector. It also completed three Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) projects worth Rs 2,353.7 crore and an EPC project worth Rs 1,250 crore.

The company signed definitive agreements with Shrem Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) for the divestment of 10 HAM projects, valued at Rs 2,349 crore.

Sequentially, the company’s revenue declined by 21.5 per cent, while its profit increased by almost 97 per cent.