Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 05:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'We should be proud of him': Wife of Navy officer killed in Pahalgam attack

'We should be proud of him': Wife of Navy officer killed in Pahalgam attack

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, an Indian Navy officer from Haryana, was among 26 killed in a terror attack at Baisaran meadow in J&K's Pahalgam on April 22

Vinay Narwal,

Wife of Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal bids goodbye to her husband

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Just six days after their wedding, the young wife of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, one of the 26 victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam, bid goodbye to her husband.
 
Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, an officer in the Indian Navy commissioned two years ago, was on his honeymoon with his wife Himanshi when he was killed in the tragic attack. The couple had tied the knot on April 16.
 
As Vinay’s mortal remains arrived in Delhi earlier today, Himanshi said, “We will be proud of him every day… we should be proud of him.” 
  “I pray that his soul rests in peace. He has the best life wherever he is, and we will make him proud in every way. It is because of him that we are still surviving,” she added.
 

Also Read

Syed Adil Hussain Shah, Pahalgam

Pahalgam pony operator dies protecting tourist, tackles armed terrorist

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Pahalgam attack LIVE updates: Perperators will see loud and clear response, says Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh

India won't spare conspirators behind Pahalgam terror attack: Rajnath Singh

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

Pahalgam terror attack: Bangladesh condemns 'mindless act of violence'

Supreme Court, SC

SC condemns terrorist attack in Pahalgam, judges pay tribute to victims

 
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reached out to Vinay’s grandfather via video call. During the conversation, the grandfather appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure strict punishment for those responsible and called for decisive steps to eliminate terrorism. 
 
“Today, I have lost my grandson, tomorrow it could be someone else,” he told the chief minister.
 
Harvinder Kalyan, Haryana Assembly Speaker and BJP legislator from Gharaunda in Karnal district, also visited the family in Karnal to offer his condolences.
 

Terror attack in Pahalgam

 
The terror attack at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam has been one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the Pulwama bombing in 2019. 
 
Following the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on an official trip to Saudi Arabia, cut short his visit and returned to India early Wednesday morning. Immediately upon landing in Delhi, he convened a high-level meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and top officials to assess the situation and strategise the government’s next steps.
 
Describing the attack as a “heinous act,” PM Modi vowed justice, stating, “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice.”
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Eden Gardens Kolkata's iconic cricket stadium

Does match-fixing count as crime? Supreme Court to decide in KPL case

Srinagar airport

More flights, capped fares, food provided at Srinagar airport: Aviation min

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

3 Kerala HC judges, families narrowly escape Pahalgam terror attack

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah orders special flight to bring back 40 tourists from Kashmir

Namma Metro Bengaluru

Bengaluru Metro to fine passengers for consuming chewable tobacco products

Topics : Pahalgam attack Terror attack BS Web Reports Jammu and Kashmir Lashkar-e-Taiba

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayEarthquake in IstanbulQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Pahalgam Terrorist SketchPahalgam Terror Attack LIVE UpdatesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon