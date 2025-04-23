Pahalgam attack LIVE updates: 2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE news updates: Terrorists opened fire at a meadow near Pahalgam town in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people, mostly tourists on Tuesday. Catch all the updates here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Pahalgam attack LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the airport Wednesday morning immediately after returning from Saudi Arabia to address the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also attended this meeting, according to officials. The terror attack targeted the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, resulting in at least 26 fatalities and multiple injuries, official sources reported. Among those killed were two foreign nationals -- one from the UAE and one from Nepal -- and two local residents, officials confirmed.
PM Modi cut short his trip to Saudia Arabia to return, while Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Jammu and Kashmir to spearhead the security measures following the most gruesome attack targeting tourists in the valley in a long spell of time.
In a call with PM Modi, Donald Trump criticised at the terror attack, offering his full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of the "heinous attack". He "conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.
"Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
"We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!" he added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin also expressed his condolences over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and said the "brutal crime" has no justification whatsoever and its perpetrators will face a deserved punishment.
He expressed "sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam whose victims were civilians citizens of various countries".
9:17 AM
Baisaran attack LIVE updates: PM Modi meets NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar
Following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday morning at the airport upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia to discuss the situation. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was also part of the meeting, officials said.
9:13 AM
Pahalgam attack LIVE update: Rahul speaks with Home Minister Shah, says families of victims deserve justice
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he had spoken with Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah about the horrific Pahalgam terror attack to get an update on the situation.Gandhi stated that the families of victims deserve justice and our fullest support.
9:12 AM
WhatsApp details:
Srinagar DC office sets up emergency help desk for tourists
A dedicated help desk has been established at the deputy commissioners's office to assist tourists.
Contact details :
0194-2483651
0194-2457543
WhatsApp details:
7780805144
7780938397
8:50 AM
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE update: UN Secretary General Guterres condemns 'armed attack' in Pahalgam
“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the armed attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April, in which at least 28 people were killed,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary-General, said.
Topics : Narendra Modi terror attack in India Jammu and Kashmir Pahalgam attack Jammu and Kashmir terror attack
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 9:03 AM IST