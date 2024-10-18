ICICI Lombard Q2 FY25 results: Net profit increases 20% to Rs 693 crore

ICICI Lombard General Insurance reported a 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit to Rs 693.95 crore in July-September (Q2FY25), up from Rs 577.25 crore in the year-ago period, aided by growth in premiums.

The gross direct premium income (GDPI) rose 10.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6,721 crore from Rs 6,086 crore. Its total income for the quarter rose to Rs 5,850 crore from Rs 5,049 crore in the year-ago period. The net claims ratio of the general insurer stood at 71.4 per cent compared to 70.7 per cent in the year-ago period.

