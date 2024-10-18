Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Hindustan Zinc Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 34.5% to Rs 2,327 crore

Hindustan Zinc Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 34.5% to Rs 2,327 crore

The income of the company in the July-September period rose to Rs 8,522 crore from Rs 7,014 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, HZL said in a filing to BSE

Hindustan Zinc
The company had posted net profit of Rs 1,729 crore in the year-ago period. | Photo: Wikimedia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 3:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday reported 34.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,327 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, on the back of higher income.

The company had posted net profit of Rs 1,729 crore in the year-ago period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The income of the company in the July-September period rose to Rs 8,522 crore from Rs 7,014 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, HZL said in a filing to BSE.

The company earned a revenue of Rs 6,403 crore in the second quarter from the zinc, lead and other segments, and Rs 1,550 crore from silver vertical.

The board in its meeting held on Friday approved the investment of Rs 327 crore for minimum 26 per cent equity stake in Serentica Renewable India Private Ltd (SRIPL) or its affiliates.

SRIPL was incorporated for the implementation of renewable energy power projects in order to cater to the loterm power requirement of HZL under a power delivery agreement.

More From This Section

Infosys raises FY25 revenue forecast on BFSI boost; Q2 net profit up 4.7%

LTIMindtree Q2FY25 results: Profit up 7.7% on rising deal momentum

Premium

Q2 results: Slow growth bottoming out in the top five IT companies

Axis Bank Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 18% to Rs 6,918 crore

Wipro Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 21% to Rs 3,201 cr, revenue down 1%

SRIPL or its affiliates will create captive power projects in different parts of the country and provide renewable power to the company on a loterm basis.

Hindustan Zinc is the world's second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 75 per cent of the primary zinc market in India.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Hindustan Zinc plans to transition to renewable energy in 5-7 years

Hindustan Zinc Q2 mined metal production rises by 2% to 256,000 tonnes

Govt held several roadshows for stake sale in Hindustan Zinc: Mines secy

HZL supplies zinc to country's heaviest transmission steel pole structure

Dividend, Right Issue: Hindustan Zinc, 12 other stocks turn ex-date today

Topics :Hindustan ZincQ2 resultsVedanta

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story