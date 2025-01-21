Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / ICICI Prudential Life Q3 results: Net profit increases 43% to Rs 326 cr

ICICI Prudential Life Q3 results: Net profit increases 43% to Rs 326 cr

The life insurer reported a standalone profit of Rs 326 crore (about $38 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to Rs 227 crore a year ago

ICICI prudential life insurance
Its net premium income grew 23.5 per cent to Rs 1,226 crore, driven by a 78 per cent jump in single premiums or new policy sales. | Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 7:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reported a 43 per cent jump in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by higher premiums from new policy sales.

The life insurer reported a standalone profit of Rs 326 crore (about $38 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to Rs 227 crore a year ago. 

Its net premium income grew 23.5 per cent to Rs 1,226 crore, driven by a 78 per cent jump in single premiums or new policy sales.

Insurance awareness has been historically low in India, a country of more than 1.4 billion people, but the sector has seen rapid growth in recent years, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICICI Prudential's larger peers HDFC Life Insurance and SBI Life Insurance reported strong third-quarter profits as well, on the back of strong retail insurance policy sales.

ICICI Prudential's value of new business (VNB), or expected profit from new policies, rose 8.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,575 crore for the nine months to the end of December.

Also Read

Life insurance stocks rally up to 10% on HDFC Life's healthy Q3 earnings

2024's record NFO success continues into 2025 with strong momentum

Insurance policies of various companies collected in single table

GST indecision pressure insurance stocks; HDFC Life, SBI Life shed up to 4%

Apollo Tyres, Granules among top picks by Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal

Annualised premium equivalent (APE) sales, the annualised total value of all single- and recurring-premium policies, jumped 27 per cent to Rs 5,430 crore for the nine-month period.

Insurers generally report cumulative data for metrics such as VNB and APE.

However, VNB margins slipped to 22.8 per cent from 26.7 per cent last year, due to a higher share of market- or unit-linked insurance plans (ULIP), which have a lower profit margin compared to term policies, the company said.

ULIPs accounted for 50.8 per cent of its overall product mix by APE, up from 43.1 per cent a year ago.

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PNB Housing Finance Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 43% to Rs 483 cr

Tata Technologies Q3 results: Net profit falls marginally to Rs 169 crore

UCO Bank Q3 results: PAT rises 27% to Rs 639 cr, income at Rs 7,406 cr

Paytm Q3 FY25 results: Losses narrow to Rs 208.3 cr, revenue declines 36%

Zomato Q3FY25 results: Net profit drops 57% to Rs 59 cr, revenue rises 64%

Topics :ICICI PrudentialICICIQ3 results

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story