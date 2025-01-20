Zomato Q3FY25 results: Net profit drops 57% to Rs 59 cr, revenue rises 64%

Food aggregator platform Zomato reported a 57 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 59 crore for the third quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), compared to Rs 138 crore in the same period a year ago. Net profit also fell 66.5 per cent from Rs 176 crore in Q2FY25.

The company’s revenue from operations rose 64 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 5,405 crore in Q3, up from Rs 3,288 crore a year ago, and grew 12.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) from Rs 4,799 crore.

Consolidated adjusted Ebitda increased 128 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 285 crore in Q3FY25, driven by improved food delivery margins. However, on a Q-o-Q basis, it declined 14 per cent due to higher investments in the quick commerce segment, where quarterly losses rose by Rs 95 crore.

Zomato's cash balance increased to Rs 19,235 crore, bolstered by net proceeds of Rs 8,446 crore from a qualified institutional placement (QIP) after receiving board approval to raise up to Rs 8,500 crore through the route.

Food delivery business

Adjusted revenue for Zomato’s food delivery segment rose marginally to Rs 2,413 crore in Q3, compared to Rs 2,340 crore in Q2FY25 and Rs 2,062 crore in Q3FY24.

Gross order value (GOV) for the segment increased to Rs 9,913 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 9,690 crore in Q2FY25 and Rs 8,486 crore a year ago, reflecting a 17 per cent Y-o-Y growth. However, this was slightly below the company’s previous projections.

“Our 20 per cent-plus Y-o-Y GOV growth guidance for the food delivery business is more long-term. Periods of higher and lower growth are expected. Currently, we are seeing a broad-based slowdown in demand, which began in November. Nevertheless, we are optimistic about recovery and confident in achieving our long-term GOV growth outlook,” the company said.

Average monthly transacting customers dipped slightly to 20.5 million in Q3, from 20.7 million in Q2FY25.

Zomato co-founder and chief executive officer Deepinder Goyal emphasised the importance of reducing delivery times to drive incremental demand. He noted that reducing delivery times from 45-plus minutes to around 30 minutes had meaningfully expanded demand.

Blinkit

Zomato’s quick commerce arm Blinkit saw its revenue grow 21 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 1,399 crore in Q3, from Rs 1,156 crore in Q2FY25.

The platform’s GOV rose 27 per cent sequentially to Rs 7,798 crore, while the average order value (AOV) crossed Rs 700, up from Rs 660 in the previous quarter. Blinkit’s dark store count grew to 1,007 in Q3, compared to 791 in Q2FY25.

Blinkit’s average monthly transacting users reached 10.6 million in Q3, up from 8.9 million in Q2FY25. “We are on track to reach our target of 2,000 stores by December 2025, much earlier than the previous guidance of December 2026,” Goyal said.

Going Out

The revenue from Zomato’s Going Out business jumped 68 per cent Q-o-Q to Rs 259 crore in Q3, from Rs 154 crore in Q2FY25 and Rs 73 crore in Q3FY24. GOV for the segment rose to Rs 2,495 crore, from Rs 1,849 crore in Q2FY25 and Rs 858 crore a year ago.

The new District app, launched in November 2024 for dining, entertainment, and ticketing, has crossed 6.5 million downloads. The company attributed quarterly losses in Q3FY25 to investments in the app, including team expansion, marketing, and technology costs.

Hyperpure

Hyperpure, Zomato’s business-to-business supplies vertical, recorded a 13.4 per cent Q-o-Q increase in revenue to Rs 1,671 crore, compared to Rs 1,473 crore in Q2FY25 and Rs 859 crore in Q3FY24.