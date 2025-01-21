Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PNB Housing Finance Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 43% to Rs 483 cr

During the quarter, interest income improved to Rs 1,848 crore as compared to Rs 1,680 crore in the same period a year ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 7:21 PM IST
PNB Housing Finance on Tuesday reported a 43 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 483 crore for the December quarter.

The non-banking finance company, promoted by Punjab National Bank, had earned Rs 338 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income during the third quarter of the current fiscal year grew to Rs 1,943 crore from Rs 1,756 crore in the year-ago period, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, interest income improved to Rs 1,848 crore as compared to Rs 1,680 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses increased marginally to Rs 1,327 crore as against Rs 1,316 crore a year earlier.

Gross non-performing assets declined to 1.19 per cent as of December 31, 2024, compared to 1.73 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The mortgage firm has recovered Rs 53 crore from retail written-off pool in the quarter under review, it said.

The capital adequacy ratio declined to 28.8 per cent from 29.53 per cent at the end of December 2023, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 7:21 PM IST

