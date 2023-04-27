Home / Companies / Results / JTL Industries net profit doubles to Rs 36.65 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

JTL Industries net profit doubles to Rs 36.65 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

During the quarter under review, the company's total income also rose to Rs 473.09 crore, from Rs 417.64 crore in the year-ago quarter

New Delhi
JTL Industries net profit doubles to Rs 36.65 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 12:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Steel pipes maker JTL Industries Ltd has posted a Rs 36.65 crore consolidated net profit during the fourth quarter of financial year 2022-23, on account of higher income.

At Rs 36.65 crore, the net profit was almost double of Rs 18.94 crore during the January-March period of fiscal year 2021-22, JTL Industries said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

During the quarter under review, the company's total income also rose to Rs 473.09 crore, from Rs 417.64 crore in the year-ago quarter.

While the company's total expenses rose to Rs 422.73 crore in the period under review, from Rs 392.94 crore a year ago.

According to the filing, the board of the company has also recommended a dividend of Rs 0.20 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

JTL Industries Ltd (formerly known as JTL Infra Ltd) is the largest producer of electric resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes in India, with a capacity to produce more than 5.85 lakh metric tons per annum.

Also Read

Hi-Tech Pipes, UP govt ink pact to set up steel unit with Rs 510-cr fund

More initiatives on anvil to boost steel sector in 2023: Union Minister

RINL supplies 1,800 tonnes of structural steel for AMNS expansion project

India has enough potential for recurring aircraft orders: GE Aerospace

Agreements with 26 cos signed under PLI scheme for specialty steel: Scindia

Hindustan Unilever Q4 net rises 10% to Rs 2,552 cr on home care demand

Voltas shares decline nearly 3% after March quarter earnings announcement

Coforge net profit falls 44.7%; IT firm declares dividend of Rs 19/share

KPIT Technologies Q4FY23 net profit up 41.5% on recent mega deal wins

LTTS Q4 net profit rises 18% at Rs 309.6 cr, to hire 2,000 people in FY24

Topics :Q4 Results

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story