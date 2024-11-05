Mankind Pharma Q2 results: PAT rises 29% to Rs 659 crore, revenue up 14%

Delhi-based pharmaceuticals major Mankind Pharma reported a 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the September quarter (Q2 FY25) at Rs 659 crore, up from Rs 511 crore reported in the same period last year.

Mankind’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,077 crore in Q2 FY25, a 13.6 per cent Y-o-Y rise from Rs 2,708 crore reported in Q2 FY24. This growth has been attributed to strong performances in the domestic business and a jump in exports.

The company reported that its domestic business revenues witnessed an on-year growth of 10.5 per cent to Rs 2,796 crore in the September quarter, up from Rs 2,529 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

Mankind also posted secondary sales growth of 8.6 per cent, compared to the 8 per cent growth reported for the Indian Pharma Market (IPM) in the September quarter, with a rise in prescriber penetration to 83.5 per cent from 83.2 per cent in the same quarter last financial year.

“The growth was partially impacted by regulatory headwinds in certain key products in acute segments and certain initiatives adopted towards field force optimisation to further enhance efficiency,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Mankind reported a revenue growth of 20 per cent on-year in Q2, propelled by steady growth in key brands like Manforce and Gas-O-Fast, with the consumer healthcare business further aided by faster growth in modern trade, e-commerce, and Q-commerce channels.

The company’s exports business also witnessed a growth of 57 per cent Y-o-Y in the September quarter, driven by an increase in the company’s base business and new launches in the past 12 to 24 months.

At the operating level, Mankind’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to Rs 853 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 27.6 per cent in the September quarter, compared to Rs 686 crore and 25.2 per cent, respectively, in the same period last financial year.

Commenting on the results, Rajeev Juneja, vice chairman and managing director, Mankind Pharma, said that the company has reported steady revenue growth with strong Ebitda margins of 27.7 per cent, driven by recovery in volume, continued outperformance in the chronic segment, and operating leverage.

The company reported its results after market hours. On Tuesday, Mankind Pharma’s stock was down by 0.75 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 2,714.40 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).