Titan Q2FY25 results: Net profit down 23% due to cut in customs duty

Titan Company saw its net profit fall 23.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) for Q2 FY25 due to the impact of customs duty reduction.

Its revenue from operations grew 25.8 per cent to Rs 13,473 crore in the quarter compared to last year, while its net profit stood at Rs 704 crore.

Sequentially, its net profit declined 1.5 per cent, while its revenue rose 10.2 per cent.

The jewellery major’s profit before interest, depreciation, and tax fell 11.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,359 crore in the quarter ended September.

The owner of Tanishq saw its total income from the jewellery business grow 26 per cent to Rs 10,763 crore on a standalone basis compared to the corresponding quarter last year. Additionally, its India business grew 25 per cent in the same period, the company said in its earnings release.

“The customs duty reduction saw a revival in consumer interest as gold prices cooled off temporarily. The ensuing gold rush lasted well into mid-September. Buyer growth was healthy and accompanied by an increase in average selling prices, both exhibiting double-digit growth. During the quarter in India, Tanishq opened 11 new stores (net), Mia added 12, and Zoya added 1 store,” the company said in its earnings release.

In the watches and wearables business, it recorded a total income of Rs 1,301 crore, up 19 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter last year. The domestic business grew 19 per cent in the same period.

“After a muted Q1, Q2 witnessed encouraging growth across key businesses. Jewellery clocked healthy double-digit growth for the quarter. Our portfolio approach in this business, catering to diverse customer needs through the brands of Tanishq, Mia, Zoya, and Caratlane, is working well,” CK Venkatraman, managing director of Titan Co, said in its earnings release.

He also stated, “The buyer growth metrics were fairly strong and in good double-digits across gold and studded product categories. The quarter also saw analogue watches growing over 25 per cent compared to last year, with a commensurate uptick in volumes.”

Venkatraman added that due to customs duty-related losses and the need to invest in the growth of various businesses, Q2 profitability was significantly depressed.

He further noted that the company is confident about the competitiveness of each of its businesses and remains optimistic about its performance for the rest of the financial year.