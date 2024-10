Mankind Pharma, Bajaj Housing, Ola Electric, 40 others to exit IPO lock-in

India's primary markets have witnessed a surge in growth this year, with 118 companies debuting through initial public offerings (IPOs). BSE data shows that 62 mainline IPOs, and 56 BSE SME IPOs have listed successfully in 2024.

According to a report by brokerage firm Nuvama, the next phase of unlocking is underway, with 43 companies – including Bajaj Housing Finance, Mankind Pharma, KRN Heat Exchanger, Ola Electric Mobility, and Bharti Hexacom set to exit their pre-listing shareholder lock-in period. This will release shares valued at USD 18.8 billion into the market between October 8, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

