Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Rallis India Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 19.5% to Rs 98 cr

Rallis India Q2FY25 results: Net profit increases 19.5% to Rs 98 cr

Revenue from operations of the company witnessed an 11.53 per cent growth during the second quarter of the current fiscal year at Rs 928 crore compared to Rs 832 crore a year ago

Rallis India
The company's shares on Tuesday closed at Rs 321.60, up 0.12 per cent on the BSE. | Photo: Facebook
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 9:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, on Tuesday reported a 19.51 per cent growth in net profit during the quarter ending September 30 to Rs 98 crore compared to the same period in the previous financial year.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 82 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, Rallis India said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Revenue from operations of the company witnessed an 11.53 per cent growth during the second quarter of the current fiscal year at Rs 928 crore compared to Rs 832 crore a year ago.

"We had a strong second quarter performance in FY25, helped by double-digit growth in the domestic market, both in the Crop Care and Seeds business. Revenue increased to reach Rs 928 crore and profit after tax increased to reach Rs 98 crore," Rallis India Managing Director and CEO Dr Gyanendra Shukla said.

"International business had volume recovery though prices continue to be a challenge. We remain positive for the upcoming rabi season with higher reservoir water levels," he said.

The company's shares on Tuesday closed at Rs 321.60, up 0.12 per cent on the BSE.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Agrochemicals shares rally up to 12% on healthy outlook; Rallis at new high

Rallis India's stock tanks 7% after sluggish June quarter; profit drops 24%

Rallis India Q1 results: PAT down 23.8% at Rs 48 cr, revenue at Rs 783 cr

Rallis India hits 32-month high; soars 14% on favourable volume outlook

LIVE: Deepfakes are a nuisance; strict action will be taken, says CEC

Topics :Rallis IndiaQ2 resultsTata Chemicals

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 9:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story