Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Newgen Software Technologies Q2 results: PAT rises 47.2% to Rs 70.3 cr

Newgen Software Technologies Q2 results: PAT rises 47.2% to Rs 70.3 cr

Revenue for the second quarter of the current fiscal year came in at Rs 361.15 crore, 23.16 per cent higher than Rs 293.23 crore a year earlier

Newgen Software Tech
Shares of Newgen Software Technologies settled at Rs 1,298.45 apiece on the BSE. | Source: Company
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 7:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Newgen Software Technologies on Tuesday reported a 47.19 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 70.33 crore in the September quarter.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 47.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Revenue for the second quarter of the current fiscal year came in at Rs 361.15 crore, 23.16 per cent higher than Rs 293.23 crore a year earlier.

"All our key markets have performed well during the quarter with APAC witnessing strong growth for two consecutive quarters now. While banking & financial services continue to be our core verticals, we saw increasing traction in the insurance and government segment in the quarter," Newgen Software CEO Virender Jeet said.

The Noida-headquartered company's employee count stands at nearly 4,400.

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies settled at Rs 1,298.45 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, down 3.95 per cent from the previous close.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Newgen Software surges 19% on heavy volumes; zooms 42% in two weeks

Newgen Software stock price falls 7% on weak June quarter results

Newgen Software shares price rises over 2% on inking $1.48 million pact

Newgen Software Q4 result: Net profit up 32% at Rs 105 cr, revenue up 23%

Samsung Electronics workers end 37-day strike after talks with govt

Topics :Newgen Software TechnologiesNewgen SoftwareQ2 results

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story