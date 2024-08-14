Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Reliance Infrastructure Q1 results: Net loss narrows to Rs 69.47 cr

It had clocked a net loss of Rs 494.83 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing

Reliance Infrastructure is engaged in the business of providing engineering and construction services. | Photo: Company website
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:35 PM IST
Reliance Infrastructure Ltd on Wednesday said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 69.47 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

It had clocked a net loss of Rs 494.83 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income, however, rose to Rs 7,256.21 crore from Rs 5,645.32 crore a year ago.

Its expenses rose to Rs 6,799.30 crore from Rs 6,372 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal.

Reliance Infrastructure is engaged in the business of providing engineering and construction services for power, roads, metro rail, and other infrastructure sectors.


First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 9:35 PM IST

