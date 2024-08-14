Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jaiprakash Associates Q1 results: Net loss widens to Rs 1,023.44 cr

The total income rose to Rs 1,770.66 crore in April-June this fiscal from Rs 1,505.23 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing

Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Associates
Jaiprakash Associates is into cement, construction, power and real estate businesses. | Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:00 PM IST
Debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates' consolidated net loss has widened to Rs 1,023.44 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal.

Its net loss stood at Rs 180.80 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 1,770.66 crore in April-June this fiscal from Rs 1,505.23 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Jaiprakash Associates is into cement, construction, power and real estate businesses.

The company is currently facing insolvency proceedings.


First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 9:00 PM IST

