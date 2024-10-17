Wipro Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises 21% to Rs 3,201 cr, revenue down 1%

Bengaluru-based IT services major Wipro posted a net profit of Rs 3,201 crore for the second quarter of FY25, up 21.3 per cent from a year ago. Profit was up 6.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

Revenue for the March quarter was marginally down by 1 per cent from the year-ago period to Rs 22,300 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue growth was up 1.5 per cent. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The company’s second-quarter performance exceeded Bloomberg estimates. According to Bloomberg, revenue was expected at Rs 22,234.8 crore and net profit at Rs 3,008 crore.

IT services segment revenue was at $2,660 million, a decrease of 2 per cent Y-o-Y and an increase of 1.3 per cent Q-o-Q.

The company announced large deal bookings at $1.5 billion, an increase of 28.2 per cent Q-o-Q and 16.8 per cent Y-o-Y. This represents the highest total contract values (TCVs) signed by the company in large deals over the last 10 quarters.

Wipro has forecast revenue from its IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,607 million to $2,660 million, translating to sequential guidance of (-) 2.0 per cent to 0.0 per cent in constant currency terms.

Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, said, “Based on strong execution in Q2, we met our expectations for revenue growth, bookings, and margins. We continued to expand our top accounts, large deal bookings surpassed $1 billion once again, and Capco maintained its momentum for another consecutive quarter. We grew in three out of four markets, as well as in BFSI, Consumer, and Technology and Communications sectors. We will continue to invest in our clients, our strategic priorities, and building a strong AI-powered Wipro.”

IT services operating margin for the quarter was at 16.8 per cent, an increase of 0.7 per cent Y-o-Y.

Growth across geographies and verticals was either subdued or in decline. Americas 1 grew 1.3 per cent Y-o-Y and 0.3 per cent sequentially. Americas 2 was down 3 per cent Y-o-Y and down 0.9 per cent sequentially. Europe was down 11.6 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.9 per cent Q-o-Q. APMEA was down by 13.2 per cent Y-o-Y.

In terms of verticals, BFSI was up 1.4 per cent Y-o-Y and up 3.7 per cent sequentially. Energy, natural resources, and utilities were down 12 per cent Y-o-Y and 6.5 per cent Q-o-Q. Manufacturing was down 8.7 per cent Y-o-Y and down 2.7 per cent Q-o-Q. Technology and Communications declined 7.9 per cent Y-o-Y but grew 2.5 per cent Q-o-Q.

In terms of geographies, Americas 1 grew 1.4 per cent Y-o-Y and 1.1 per cent sequentially. Americas 2 was up 0.4 per cent Y-o-Y. Europe was down 4.5 per cent Y-o-Y but grew 2.2 per cent Q-o-Q. APMEA was down 10 per cent Y-o-Y.

Aparna Iyer, Chief Financial Officer, said, “I am pleased with our performance across all parameters including revenue, bookings, operating margin, cash flow, and EPS. On the back of operational improvements, we further expanded our margins by 35 basis points and our EPS grew 6.8% Q-o-Q. Our operating cash flow continues to be robust at 132.3% of net income in Q2. As a result, cumulatively in the first half of this year we generated nearly $1 billion in operating cash flow.”

Voluntary attrition was at 14.5 per cent on a trailing 12-month basis. Utilisation at the company was at a high of 86.4 per cent.