Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 07:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold rises ₹10 to ₹92,850; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,05,100 today

Gold rises ₹10 to ₹92,850; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,05,100 today

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹85,110

Gold, Gold Necklace, jewellery

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹93,000 (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹92,850 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also increased ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,05,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹85,110.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹92,850.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹93,000.
   

Also Read

Gold

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 91,920, silver falls Rs 100 to Ts 1,03,900

Gold

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 91,190

jewellery, Gold jewellery

Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹90,990; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,05,100

PremiumGold

Indian households' gold stash outweighs reserves with top 10 central banks

Gold

Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 89,850, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 1,01,900

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹85,110.
 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹85,260.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,05,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,14,100.
 
US Gold prices advanced on Wednesday as anxious investors flocked to the safe-haven metal, bracing for announcements on US reciprocal tariffs that could escalate the global trade war.
 
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $3,120.64 an ounce, as of 0026 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $3,148.88 in the previous session.
 
 Spot silver eased 0.3 per cent to $33.64 an ounce, while platinum firmed 0.6 per cent to $985.30 and palladium was steady at $983.50. 
(with inputs from Reuters)
             

More From This Section

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹89,410, silver price rises ₹100 to ₹1,02,100

Gold

Gold falls ₹10 to ₹89,280; silver tumbles ₹100, trading at ₹1,00,900

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold prices rise on safe-haven demand amid uncertainty over Trump tariffs

Gold

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 89,610

gold-safe

Gold prices tick up as investors seek safe haven amid US tariff concerns

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices Gold and silver gold and silver prices US tariffs Trade war

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS LIVE ScoreLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon