Parliament LIVE updates: Gaurav Gogoi moves adjournment motion over Trump tariffs on Indian exports

BS Web Team New Delhi
On Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, following an intense debate that extended beyond 12 hours. The Bill faced significant resistance from several Opposition parties, who claimed it infringes upon minority rights, characterizing it as "anti-Muslim." The legislation is scheduled for consideration in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
After rejecting all Opposition-proposed amendments through voice votes, the Bill was ultimately approved through a division of votes, with 288 members supporting and 232 opposing.
One of the most contentious changes is the elimination of 'Waqf by user,' which prevents land from being classified as Waqf property merely it has been used as such over time. Going forward, only land formally declared as Waqf will receive official recognition. The new legislation also stipulates that individuals donating land for Waqf purposes must have been practicing Muslims for a minimum of five years, while also including provisions that protect women's inheritance rights. The Bill introduces a significant change regarding government land management. While the 1995 Act lacked clarity on whether government-owned property could be designated as Waqf, the new legislation explicitly states that any government property incorrectly recorded as Waqf will lose that designation. ALSO READ | Waqf Bill 1995 vs 2024: Key changes and why they matter, explained
What is Waqf?
Waqf constitutes a religious or charitable endowment of property, predominantly within the Muslim community. These properties are frequently donated without formal documentation, with their proceeds allocated toward the maintenance of mosques, graveyards, madrasas, and orphanages.
The amended legislation expands access to High Courts and increases central government oversight. While the previous law permitted High Court intervention in Waqf disputes only under specific circumstances, the new Bill facilitates challenging tribunal decisions by allowing appeals to be filed in the High Court within a 90-day timeframe.
10:19 AM
Opposition wants to spread false narratives: Shiv Sena leader
"The Opposition only wants to spread false narratives. There was a need for transparency and accountability in Waqf. We are not encroaching on someone's right, but we are ensuring that no one encroaches on anyone's property. Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut should state their position: are they with the ideology of Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, or are they with Congress?," Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC said.
9:49 AM
Waqf Bill 1995 vs 2025: Key changes explained
The power of the Waqf Board to determine Waqf status has been eliminated. While the 1995 Act granted the Waqf Board authority to declare and manage Waqf lands, the new Bill transfers this responsibility to officials appointed by the state. The Bill also introduces a significant modification regarding Waqf surveys. Previously, these surveys were conducted by Survey Commissioners and Additional Commissioners. Under the revised legislation, the District Collector will now be responsible for overseeing Waqf land surveys, bringing them into alignment with state revenue laws. Read here for a detailed story.
9:34 AM
'Dark day in India's secular democracy': Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra
"There is only a fifty vote gap difference here and you realise just how unpopular and against the mandate of the public this bill is. It is only because of the party whip and the two allies that they have managed to get it passed by the skin of their teeth. It is a very dark day in India's secular democracy, where the government has brought a bill which is unfair and against the fundamental rights...The amendments are sending a very chilling message to the Muslim community," Mahua Moitra said.
First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 9:42 AM IST