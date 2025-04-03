Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals India markets bracing for sell-off on Trump's tariffs
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets are likely to be buffeted by the imposition of 26 per cent tariffs on all imports to the US from India
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, April 3, 2025: With US President Donald Trump announcing sweeping tariffs of at least 10 per cent (26 per cent on India) on all imports from over 180 countries, the Indian stock markets are likely to mirror the mood in global markets, where Asia-Pacific markets were trading with deep cuts following the announcement.
Trump, at an event held at White House Rose Garden, announced tariffs ranging from 10 per cent to as high as 50 per cent on some countries, with countries like China slapped with 34 per cent (20 per cent levied previously), European Union at 20 per cent, and Japan and South Korea at 24 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, among others.
In tha backdrop, at 6:52 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,119, around 320 points behind Nifty futures' last close.
Apart from that, markets will also be driven by global market moves, trading activities of foreign institutional investors, and the Nifty F&O expiry.
Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region tumbled, with Japan's Nikkei falling by 3 per cent, South Korea's Kospi declining by 1.48 per cent, and Australia's ASX 200 was lower by 1.62 per cent.
In other news, industry body Assocham on Wednesday urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to maintain a “wait and watch” approach in its upcoming monetary policy rather than opting for an interest rate cut at this stage. READ MORE
Individual investors withdrew more than ₹15,000 crore from domestic equities in March, as a part of their “tax-loss harvesting” strategy. READ MORE
8:02 AM
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,069 points, or 2.5 per cent, S&P 500 futures dropped 3.6 per cent, and the Nasdaq-100 futures lost 4.5 per cent.
However, overnight, stocks had climbed in yet another volatile session.
The S&P 500 advanced 0.67 per cent to close at 5,670.97, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.87 per cent to end at 17,601.05, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 235.36 points, or 0.56 per cent to settle at 42,225.32.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street futures decline
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stock futures declined as President Donald Trump unveiled sweeping tariffs on imports from over 180 countries, raising the risks of a global trade war that hits the already sputtering US economy.
7:55 AM
Japanese markets led losses in Asia. The benchmark Nikkei 225 was down 2.5 per cent, paring losses of over 4 per cent earlier. The broader Topix index was lower by 3.10 per cent, after paring losses of over 4 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index had declined by 1.4 per cent, and Mainland China’s CSI 300 was down 0.76 per cent.
In South Korea, the Kospi was trading lower by 1.31 per cent, after paring losses from over 3 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq was down 0.28 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 1.18 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets tumble after Trump's tariff announcement
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia Pacific region tumbled on Thursday, after US President Donald Trump announced sweeping, stiff tariffs, ranging from 10 per cent to 50 per cent, on all imports from over 180 countries, effective immediately.
7:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 7:45 AM IST