B2B robotics startup Haber raises $44 mn in funding from Creaegis, BEENEXT

Haber, an industrial artificial intelligence (AI) startup, announced on Wednesday that it has raised $44 million in a Series C funding round led by Creaegis, BEENEXT, and Accel, to support its international expansion efforts.

The funding includes $38 million in equity and $6 million in debt.

Haber plans to use the capital primarily to scale its operations internationally, with a particular focus on the Americas, where demand for AI-driven industrial automation solutions is rising rapidly.

Priya Venkat, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO) of Haber, said, "This success lays the foundation for our next big step—expanding into the Americas, where the demand for industrial AI solutions is immense. We also plan to extend our solutions to other process manufacturing industries."

Founded in 2017 by Venkat, Vipin Raghavan (chief executive officer), and Arjunan PN (vice-president, technical), Haber develops AI-powered industrial robots to automate labour-intensive tasks such as sample collection, measurement, analysis, and intervention in factories.

The company also helps industries reduce chemical, energy, and water consumption across sectors such as food and beverages, agriculture, and oil and gas.

“The global manufacturing sector is undergoing a data revolution with a need for intelligent automation solutions for process control. Haber, with their proprietary AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms and deep process expertise, is leading this disruption by providing end-to-end AI-led industrial automation solutions in large and small-scale manufacturing setups," said Prakash Parthasarathy, managing partner and chief investment officer (CIO) at Creaegis.

Haber has nearly doubled its revenue from key customers over the past year, the company said. It began operations in India before expanding to the Middle East and Africa and now boasts a client base of over 100.

“The company’s ability to prioritise and deliver on both profitability and margin growth is truly impressive. They have built immense trust with their customers, consistently delivering measurable results. This is why we’ve chosen to double down on our investment," said Hero Choudhary, managing partner at BEENEXT.

The company claims that its proprietary technologies enable manufacturers to make “accurate data-driven decisions” without needing to engage in complex data analysis, freeing up time and resources for strategic initiatives.

Haber further stated that its technology allows manufacturers to bypass traditional sample testing in laboratories, analyse data, and take corrective actions efficiently.