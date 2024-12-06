Orange Health Labs raises $12 million in funding led by Amazon Smbhav

Bangalore-based diagnostics startup Orange Health Labs has secured $12 million in a funding round led by the Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund, with participation from existing backers Accel, General Catalyst, Bertelsmann India Investments, and Y Combinator. The latest investment brings the company’s total funding to $47 million, according to a press statement.The company offers diagnostics directly to customers’ doorsteps, with booking available through its website or app.The funds will be used to expand its product offerings, grow its workforce, and invest in new diagnostic innovations. According to the statement, the company has achieved a 100-crore annual revenue run rate and profitability, and it has been growing rapidly, with plans to double its revenue this year. The startup has expanded into key metro markets, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, and is building an omnichannel presence with eight operational collection centres, with plans for 30 by year-end.Orange Health Labs aims to triple its phlebotomist workforce and establish a new testing facility in Bangalore to meet rising demand. It recently introduced ECG testing services at home or in collection centres. Founded in 2020, Orange Health differentiates itself with services such as 60-minute sample collection and six-hour result delivery, enabled by a proprietary logistics system.Dhruv Gupta and Tarun Bhambra, the company’s founders, project that India’s diagnostic market will reach $40 billion by 2034, driven by rising healthcare awareness and technological advancements.“We see a pivotal shift where speed, accessibility, and quality are reshaping consumer expectations. Our mission is to bridge the gap between these expectations and service delivery,” said Gupta and Bhambra, founders of Orange Health Labs.