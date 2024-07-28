Bajaj Auto-powered electric mobility company Yulu eyes global ride

Bajaj Auto -backed Yulu, India’s largest shared electric mobility company, is eyeing international markets with its electric two-wheeler ecosystem around 2025-26. This expansion will be driven by a new product from Bajaj, alongside Yulu’s broader plans to grow its market presence and product offerings in India. The company aims to achieve profitability by 2024-25.

“The Bajaj model may take a bit longer due to their focus on perfection and various research and development programmes. For now, we are most likely to launch the product with the other original equipment manufacturer within this calendar year,” said Amit Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer of Yulu.



The plan is to use the Bajaj product for international expansion and the EV startup model to enter new categories, such as e-commerce, in India. The Bajaj product will also be introduced to the Indian market before its overseas launch.

“Our market study shows that the level of driver, vehicle, and licence ownership in India is not the same as in Southeast Asia. When we launch, it will be a mid-speed product,” Gupta said, adding that a low-speed bike is not a market-fit service use-case in the Asian market due to lower population densities and more efficient roads.

Yulu will not establish its own team overseas; instead, it will operate through local partners. Bajaj already has partners in over 70 countries. Yulu will supply the bikes, product stack (including software), charging infrastructure, and standard operating procedures.



At the same time, Yulu is expanding into new categories and cities in India.

Currently, there are around 35,000 Yulu bikes on Indian roads. In February, Bajaj and Magna International invested around $19 million in Yulu, and the company has since grown by almost 50 per cent in revenue. “Our growth rate is almost 10-15 per cent month-on-month,” Gupta said.

Yulu operates in India with two models: company-owned company-operated (CoCo) and franchise-owned franchise-operated (FoFo). Having recently entered the Hyderabad market, Yulu now has a CoCo presence in four major cities, including Delhi-National Capital Region, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Under the FoFo model, Yulu has added three new cities this year.



Gupta told Business Standard that Yulu is working on launching a mid-speed (45 kilometres per hour) product for India to unlock new segments within hyperlocal delivery, primarily for Amazon and Flipkart.

“Typically, e-commerce riders carry 20-30 packages in one go, and our products were not designed to carry more than 25 kilogram (kg). With this new product, we can now carry up to 60-70 kg, making deliveries far more efficient,” Gupta said.

Yulu is also ensuring it has enough supplies to support its growth plans. It is close to producing 5,000-5,500 units per month through its partners and aims to have the capacity to produce 75,000-80,000 units annually by the end of this financial year.



Yulu has raised over $123 million in equity capital from investors including Bajaj Auto, Magna International, Blume Ventures, 3one4 Capital, WaveMaker, Incubate Fund, Rocketship.vc, and other institutional and angel investors.

Yulu has also secured $12 million in debt financing from the US International Development Finance Corporation and Northern Arc.

Gupta added, “Fundraisers should also happen this financial year. The good part is that we can generate enough contribution margin. Our marketing cost is very low. So, our main expenditure today is on buying bikes, which are real assets from a reputed brand like Bajaj. This makes the terms far more favourable.”