Ed-tech unicorn PhysicsWallah expands offline presence to over 150 centres

Homegrown ed-tech unicorn PhysicsWallah has expanded its operations to over 150 Vidyapeeth and Pathshala centres across 20 states in the country. The platform, which previously had around 120 centres, has added 30 more for the academic year 2025-26. The new centres are located in cities including Dibrugarh, Chennai, and Udaipur. In Tamil Nadu, Chennai marks the platform's first offline foray.

Out of 150 centres, approximately 10 offer the Vidyapeeth Residential Programme (VPRP). The programme caters to NEET and JEE aspirants seeking coaching along with residential support. The ed-tech platform has expanded the programme from 3-4 cities to 10 cities. The offline centres provide services to students in over 100 cities in the country, according to the company's website.

PhysicsWallah offers two types of classes for students: Vidyapeeth, which are its offline centres, and Pathshala, which includes a hybrid model. These classes prepare students for competitive exams like JEE and NEET.

PW didn’t respond to Business Standard queries till the time of going to press.

Speaking at an annual event in Kota, Alakh Pandey, founder and chief executive officer of PhysicsWallah, announced a 30 per cent discount for the upcoming academic year 2025-26 across all offline batches till January 20, 2025. All the courses offered by the platform will remain priced below Rs 5,000 in 2026, Pandey reportedly said.

PhysicsWallah is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO) this year. The company aims to raise $500 million at a valuation of $5 billion. Post its IPO, PhysicsWallah would become India’s first publicly listed ed-tech company. In September 2024, the platform secured $210 million in funding at a valuation of $2.8 billion.

Initially started as a YouTube channel, PhysicsWallah was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. The platform has raised funding from investors including Hornbill Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Westbridge, and GSV Ventures.