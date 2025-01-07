EMO Energy raises $6.2 million in Series A led by Subhkam Ventures

EMO Energy, a deep energy-tech startup, has raised $6.2 million in its Series A funding round, led by Subhkam Ventures. The round also saw participation from new and existing investors, including Microtek Group, SRK Family Office, and Transition VC.

Founded in 2022 by former Tesla, Rivian, Ather, and General Motors veterans Sheetanshu Tyagi and Rahul Patel, EMO Energy is tapping into the urban energy landscape through its advanced battery software and hardware.

The company will utilise the raised funds to scale its two-wheeler energy solution to over 1 lakh vehicles over the next two years while advancing the deployment of 1 GWh of energy storage. A portion of the funds will also be directed towards strengthening the company’s research and development (R&D) capabilities for its proprietary battery health extension software and expanding its team to meet growing operational demands.

“Our focus is to create an integrated urban energy solution by deploying batteries and chargers in energy storage and light mobility. Over the last 12 months, EMO has forged critical high-volume partnerships across major OEMs, and with the latest infusion of capital, we are now well-equipped to scale from 2 to 2,000 kWh,” said Sheetanshu Tyagi, co-founder and CEO of EMO Energy. “EMO is creating an ecosystem where dark stores and commercial establishments will have EMO-enabled delivery vehicles powered by EMO fast chargers and energy storage systems, all managed by an integrated energy management software. This funding will accelerate our mission to reshape the future of urban India and expand our impact on sustainable solutions for the future of clean energy,” added Tyagi.

Powered by its proprietary cell-agnostic tech stack, ZEN, EMO said its solutions enable ultra-fast 20-minute charging while extending battery life to over five years. This patented solution comprises an AI battery management system, active thermal management, and machine learning battery life extension algorithms, which cater to mobility and energy storage. EMO said this unlocks a multi-billion-dollar addressable market across electric two-wheelers, light commercial vehicles, and industrial green energy storage systems.

EMO Energy has already deployed over 2,000 battery packs in the mobility segment. It is executing production-ready pilots for energy storage systems (ESS) aimed at providing peak shaving and backup power, replacing diesel generators in industrial and commercial settings. Some of the startup’s marquee clients include Kinetic Green, BigBasket, Domino’s, and Blinkit.