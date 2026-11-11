Festive shopping gets an AI boost as e-commerce platforms expand use

Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered product discovery and personalisation are playing a growing role in festive shopping this year. As a result, e-commerce (ecom) platforms are reporting high customer engagement through conversational search, visual discovery and personalised recommendations during their festive sales.

According to ecom platform Meesho, AI-powered discovery and personalisation accounted for nearly 85 per cent of orders on Day 1 of its Mega Blockbuster Sale. Meanwhile, ecom giant Amazon reported that customers who interacted with its AI shopping assistant Rufus during the Great Indian Festival purchased at a 75 per cent higher rate than its overall customer base.

Likewise, Snapdeal also pointed to the growing use of the technology in helping consumers find products. It said that more than 81 per cent of orders on its platform involved engagement with AI-powered discovery as of September 2026.

Beyond product discovery and personalisation, though, platforms are extending AI applications and their usage to demand forecasting, logistics, fraud detection and customer support, as festive sales bring in higher traffic and order volumes.

At Amazon India, customers interacting with Rufus averaged three queries per session, with nearly 30 per cent of usage coming from customers returning with follow-up questions as they narrowed down their choices, said Payal Gupta, director of customer experience, Amazon India. Ahead of the shopping event, customers using Rufus also set more than 4 million personalised deal alerts on products they were tracking.