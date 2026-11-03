Space-tech startup Inbound Aerospace eyes $10 mn seed funding round

The company aims to demonstrate that its vehicle can land within a radius of less than 100 metres of a designated location after re-entry. The capability is crucial for bringing back payloads and experiments from space.
Inbound is developing a reusable vehicle that can carry payloads into space and bring them back to Earth. It is targeting its first actual mission in 2028, with laboratory simulations currently indicating the possibility of reusing the vehicle eight to ten times.
The company, founded by Aravind I B, Abhijeet Bhutey and Vishal Reddy, had raised ₹9 crore in a pre-seed round last year. It has also received initial support from IIT Madras, including funding of ₹27 lakh, and was incubated at the IIT Madras Research Park.