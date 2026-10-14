Interoperability within AA network may reduce drop-offs at lender's end

AAs are RBI-licensed entities that move a customer’s financial data from one institution to another, such as from a bank to a lender, but only with the customer’s consent and without being able to read or store it.
In the network, entities that hold customer data, such as banks, are called financial information providers (FIPs), and those that request it, such as lenders, are called financial information users (FIUs).
The AA network has 17 AAs, 176 FIPs and more than 1,000 FIUs, and handles over 295 million data shares a month, according to Sahamati.
“Customer choice gets fixed by making AAs interoperable. FIPs are saved from the trouble of bilaterally integrating with each of the AAs. The AAs will indirectly have access to all FIPs because of the decision,” said Venkatesh Krishnamoorti, managing director of Saafe, an AA.