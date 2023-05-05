Home / Companies / Start Ups / Meesho fires 251 more in 3rd round layoffs; cites judgement error in hiring

Meesho fires 251 more in 3rd round layoffs; cites judgement error in hiring

Before this, Meesho had fired 150 employees in April and another 300 in August

BS Web Team New Delhi
Meesho fires 251 more in 3rd round layoffs; cites judgement error in hiring

2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 9:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based e-commerce unicorn Meesho has laid off 251 employees in its third round of layoffs in just over a year. This will amount to 15 per cent of its total team strength. The firm is backed by SoftBank. 
"We have taken a difficult decision to part ways with 251 Meeshoites constituting 15 per cent of the employee base, as we look to work with a leaner organisational structure to achieve sustained profitability," the firm said in a statement, as reported by The Economic Times (ET).  

Before this, Meesho had fired 150 employees in April last year after it rebranded its grocery arm from Farmiso to Superstore. Then in August, it fired another 300 people as it announced the closure of its grocery business. 
In a note to its employees, as reported by ET, Vidit Aatrey, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Meesho wrote that the company made "judgement errors" in over-hiring ahead of the curve. 

"At the same time, we could have run our org structure in a more effective and lean manner overall," the statement added. 
While we are confident that Meesho's business will stay strong, the economic reality is here to stay. We are now faced with the hard truth of aligning our people costs with the new projections for our business, Aatrey added. 

Also Read

Cognizant to lay off 3,500 employees in 2023 amid declining revenue

Cognizant rejig to cost $400 mn over 2 years, to lay off 3,500 employees

Unicorn Meesho joins ONDC to connect hyperlocal sellers and customers

Bluelearn raises $3.5 mn in seed funding from Elevation Capital, Lightspeed

Cognizant Q4 net profit down 9.6% YoY, meets annual guidance for FY22

Swiggy disbursed over Rs 31 cr in claims to delivery partners in FY22-23

Merge, acquire, survive: Startups on consolidation route as funding slows

Alakh Pandey is scaling up tech to solve education in rural India

Flipkart launches new 400,000 sq ft fulfilment centre in Telangana

Big plans lined up for start-ups under 'iStart Rajasthan' initiative

Topics :Meeshoe-commerce companieslayoffBS Web Reports

First Published: May 05 2023 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story