36-Year-Old Man Given a Second Chance at Life With Advanced Heart Pump

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 9: At Apollo Rajshree Hospitals, a 36-year-old man with severe heart failure has been successfully treated using advanced heart support technology. The patient's heart was functioning at only 10% of its normal capacity, and tests revealed multiple blockages in major heart arteries, making everyday activities extremely difficult.

The cardiac team, led by Dr. K. Roshan Rao, Senior Interventional Cardiologist & Head, and Dr. Sarita Rao, Senior Interventional Cardiologist & Director, Cathlab, performed a high-risk, multivessel PCI using the Impella heart pump -- a tiny device that temporarily supports the heart and maintains blood flow during complex procedures. The technology provided the necessary stability to safely open all blocked arteries while reducing stress on the patient's weakened heart.

Dr. K. Roshan Rao, Senior Interventional Cardiologist & Head, Dept. of Cardiology, Apollo Rajshree Hospitals, Indore, said: "At Apollo Hospitals, we handle many complex cardiac cases, but this was an extremely high-risk situation. The patient's heart was functioning at only 10% of its normal capacity, with multiple major blockages across all arteries. Using the Impella heart pump, a tiny device that temporarily supports the heart and maintains blood flow during high-risk procedures, we were able to safely perform complete multivessel PCI. The technology provided the stability needed to carry out the procedure without complications, allowing his heart to recover effectively. Seeing him regain normal heart function and return to his daily life is incredibly rewarding. This case demonstrates how advanced cardiac technology can turn high-risk interventions into life-saving procedures."

Dr. Sarita Rao, Senior Interventional Cardiologist & Director, Cathlab, Apollo Rajshree Hospitals, added: "At Apollo Hospitals, our focus is always on providing patient-centered, advanced cardiac care. When this patient arrived, he was critically weak, struggling with breathlessness and severe swelling. With the support of the Impella device, we could safely treat all blocked arteries and restore proper blood flow. His recovery has been remarkable -- his heart function improved from 10% to 35%, and he is now able to perform normal daily activities. This outcome reflects our team's expertise, rigorous training, and the impact of combining innovative technology with meticulous clinical care to save lives in the most complex cardiac cases."

The patient tolerated the procedure well and was discharged four days after surgery in stable condition. Follow-up visits confirmed significant improvement in heart function and overall health, demonstrating the effectiveness of Impella-assisted procedures in high-risk cardiac patients.

This case underscores the importance of advanced cardiac technology in managing complex heart problems. Impella-assisted procedures provide hemodynamic support, enabling doctors to perform high-risk interventions safely and achieve better short- and intermediate-term outcomes for patients with severe heart failure.

