50th Exclusive Showroom: KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery Achieves a Major Milestone Across India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] October 24: KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery, a leading brand in the jewellery industry, proudly announced the grand opening of its 50th exclusive showroom in the country. This marks KISNA's 10th showroom in the Delhi NCR region, located at Spectrum Mall, Sector 75, Noida.

The inauguration was graced by Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director of Hari Krishna Group, and Parag Shah, Director of KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery.

To celebrate the grand opening, KISNA is offering up to 100% off on diamond jewellery-making charges and up to 20% off on the making charges for gold jewellery.

Adding to the excitement, KISNA's #Abki_Baar_Aapke_Liye Shop & Win a Car campaign offers consumers a chance to win from over 100 cars. Consumers can participate by purchasing diamond, platinum, or solitaire jewellery worth Rs20,000 or more, or gold jewellery worth Rs50,000 or more.

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director of Hari Krishna Group, stated: ''Achieving the milestone of 50 showrooms across the nation in such a short span reflects the trust our consumers have placed in KISNA. With Diwali around the corner and the opening of our 10th showroom in Delhi, NCR, we look forward to continuing this growth journey and creating moments of joy for our consumers. This expansion aligns with our vision, 'Har Ghar KISNA,' where we aim to be India's fastest-growing jewellery brand, making every woman's dream of owning diamond jewellery come true."

Parag Shah, Director of KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery, added, "The opening of our 50th showroom in the country is not just a business achievement but a celebration of our brand's core values--innovation, craftsmanship, and trust. Our consumers have embraced KISNA's offerings with great enthusiasm, and we are proud to mark this milestone during the Diwali festive season. With the launch of our latest showroom in Noida, we are excited to offer an even more personalized shopping experience to our consumers in this region."

Manish Kumar Jain, Franchise Partner, KISNA, said, "Partnering with KISNA has been a rewarding experience, and reaching this 50th showroom milestone reflects the brand's growing popularity and trust among consumers. We are thrilled to bring KISNA's exceptional craftsmanship and service to even more people with the opening of our latest showroom in Noida."

In line with KISNA's commitment to giving back to the community, the brand organized a tree plantation drive as part of the launch event. Additionally, KISNA hosted a food distribution drive for the underprivileged.

About KISNA Diamond & Gold Jewellery

Launched in 2005, KISNA is the flagship diamond and gold jewellery brand of the Hari Krishna Group. With a distribution network spanning over 3,000 outlets across 28 states and 50 exclusive showrooms, KISNA offers over 10,000 unique designs. Their collection includes Rings, Earrings, Necklaces, and men's jewellery in 14KT and 18KT gold, all 100% IGI Certified and BIS Hallmarked. KISNA provides 90% Buyback and 95% Exchange on diamond jewellery, ensuring customer satisfaction. Their online platform combines elegance and convenience, offering the latest designs for a seamless shopping experience.

Explore timeless sophistication with KISNA, your ultimate destination for authentic and stylish pieces on kisna.com

