7th CMSB National Awards 2024: Celebrating Excellence Across Industries

New Delhi [India], December 18: The Council for Media and Satellite Broadcasting (CMSB) is excited to announce the 7th CMSB National Awards 2024, a prestigious event set to honour outstanding achievements across various domains. The event will take place on 29th December, 2024 starting at 5 pm, at the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), Bangalore, bringing together some of the most respected leaders and personalities from across India to celebrate exceptional contributions that have left an indelible mark on their respective fields.

Dr. Bickey Bangari, Founder, Chairman of CMSB, and the dedicated National Organizing Committee for 2024 have worked tirelessly to ensure that the awards remain a symbol of excellence and recognition. The committee members include:

- Dr. Bickey Bangari - Founder, Chairman

- MK Jain - All India General Secretary

- Arun Agarwal - National Secretary

- Dr. Ashok Kumar Tripathi - Chairman (National Advisory Committee)

- Ashok Bannidinni (Advocate on Record) - Chief Legal Advisor

- Ashok Kumar - National Joint Secretary

- D L Venugopal Naidu - National Joint Secretary

- Dr. Jayakumar T - National Joint Secretary

- M.S. Jagadeesh - National Joint Secretary

- Prem Dahiya - Advisor, Delhi

- Akash Pandey - National Joint Secretary

- Christy Leo - State President - Karnataka

- Dilip Kumar Jain - Advisor, Karnataka

- Dr. Chandrapal Punia - Joint Central Secretary, Delhi

- Dr. Abid Ali - Media Advisor

- Dr. D. Bhaskar - Secretary, Advisory Committee (South Region)

- Subesh Kumar - Joint Secretary (South Region)

- Dr. Manjunatha T A - Joint Secretary (South Region)

- Suresh Agarwal - State President (West Bengal)

- Rajiv Pruthi (Haryana)

- Ravi Arya - State President (Uttarakhand)

- Sanjay Naverkar - State President (Maharashtra)

- Narayan B - Addl. State President (Karnataka)

- B.K. Murli Krishna - Woring President (Karnataka)

- Khushboo Agarwal - Chairperson (State Advisory Committee), Gujarat

- Dr. Neha Gupta - Chairperson (State Advisory Committee), Chhattisgarh

- Neelabh Kaushik - President (UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & DIU

- Bharat Bhatiya - Joint Secretary (Karnataka)

- Dr. Sanjay Mandal - Joint Secretary (Karnataka)

- Ravi B R - Joint Secretary (Karnataka)

- Nikhil D Jain - Joint Secretary (Karnataka)

Council for Media and Satellite Broadcasting (CMSB) has been working for the welfare and upliftment of print and electronic media personnel in India, providing them with a platform to honour their remarkable contributions. CMSB has emerged as a national leader in the media industry with its mission to raise awareness about the welfare, rights, and human rights of media professionals through social initiatives.

The journey of constituting this council has been a thoughtful process. CMSB ensured that their approach not only followed legal requirements but also included the active participation of stakeholders within the media industry. CMSB listens to the concerns and aspirations of both the public and key players in the industry. Their policy has been to involve everyone in the formulation of programs and activities aimed at improving the media environment in the country. While there may be differences in views, they are committed to considering every concern.

By engaging with media houses, radio stations, news agencies, and media institutes nationwide, CMSB has gained valuable insights from media employees and local management about the challenges they face. This interaction has motivated the Council for Media and Satellite Broadcasting (CMSB) to work towards improving the media environment across the nation and to create a platform for integrating print and electronic media for social welfare.

