A Podcast That Breaks the Silence Around Men's Sexual Wellness

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 11: "If you can have sex, you are not going to die of heart attack," says renowned celebrity sexologist Dr. Deepak Jumani, MB (Bom), FIAMS, ACS (USA), PhD (USA), MRCPS (Glasgow), Medical Doctor with Mumbai Police.

Sexual dysfunction is more common than many realise. Research suggests that around one in three middle-aged men experiences at least one form of sexual dysfunction, including erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, or low libido. Yet embarrassment, misinformation, and social stigma continue to prevent many from seeking timely medical advice, delaying diagnosis and treatment, for maybe even more serious illnesses.

To create awareness and put the correct information out there, Himalaya's Men's Sexual Wellness Range [https://himalayawellness.com/] partnered with Dr Jumani for 'Conversations Men Hesitate to Have', a four-part podcast series on general sexual health, erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, and low libido that encourages open, scientific conversations around men's sexual wellness. Dr. Deepak Jumani has addressed some of the most important aspects of men's sexual wellness, offering medical insights to help viewers make informed decisions and seek timely medical advice for their specific concerns.

Watch the complete podcast series: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLKBqOTY5TzBtimShIxmQtzzbyiWRVYQYB & si=LtZOo8Xwqs1fOJho

The series begins by redefining what sexual wellness truly means, reminding viewers that intimacy cannot be reduced to performance alone. Dr. Jumani also flips the script by saying, "Jo insan sharam krta hai, wo na-mard hai", encouraging men to seek professional help without hesitation, reinforcing that overall health and timely medical intervention play a crucial role in maintaining sexual wellness.

The conversations also challenges long-held misconceptions around erectile dysfunction, explaining that it is a medical condition requiring proper evaluation rather than a reflection of masculinity. "ED aapke mardaangi ka certificate cancel nahi karta," he says, reassuring viewers that the condition is common, treatable, and often linked to broader health concerns that deserve medical attention.

Describing premature ejaculation as "jaldi panic hona" rather than merely "jaldi khatam hona," Dr. Jumani highlights the role of anxiety in sexual health concerns. He also challenges the misconception that intimacy ends with age, noting that "there have been studies that show that couples at the age of 80 also enjoy sex," emphasising that libido and sexual wellness is influenced by physical, emotional, and lifestyle factors and should be viewed as an important component of overall health throughout life.

Together, 'Conversations Men Hesitate to Have' podcasts in association with Himalaya's Men's Sexual Wellness Range explore the impact of stress, chronic illnesses, hormonal changes, relationships, lifestyle habits, and mental well-being on men's sexual health, while encouraging viewers to move beyond stigma and seek timely professional guidance.

Drawing on decades of clinical experience, Dr. Deepak Jumani reinforces that most of these conditions can be effectively managed through the right diagnosis and treatment, making this four-part series a valuable educational guide for the awareness of the general public and a treatment model for healthcare professionals.

Watch the complete series, Conversations Men Hesitate to Have, featuring renowned sexologist Dr. Deepak Jumani, only available on the SastaSundar Health & Happiness YouTube Channel:

SastaSundar, Health & Happiness - YouTube

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