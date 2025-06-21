Aayush Wellness Ltd to Foray into Diagnostic Testing and Tele Consultation Segment

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 21: Aayush Wellness Limited [BSE:539528], India's Integrated Healthcare Company, which already operates a Primary healthcare center has announced its foray into diagnostic testing, home sample collection And Teleconsultation segment. These services shall be offered through website and mobile app specifically designed to make essential health services more accessible and affordable, especially for families and working individuals who want straightforward healthcare from home.

Key Services Offered:

-Diagnostic Testing: Wide range of lab tests including blood work, health panels, and preventive screenings.

-Home Sample Collection: Hassle-free sample collection from the comfort of home, ensuring convenience and time savings.

-Teleconsultation: Access to qualified doctors through video consultations for timely medical advice and follow-ups.

-Digital Access: Lab reports and prescriptions accessible through a dedicated website and mobile app.

The diagnostics market in India is currently valued at Rs. 1.11 lakh crores, growing at CAGR of 14%, with home sample collection projected to contribute nearly 25 to 30 percent of this share in the coming year. Recognizing this rising demand for doorstep healthcare solutions, Aayush Wellness Limited sees a strong opportunity to grow and expand its footprint across India. By combining user-friendly digital interfaces with dependable on-ground services, the company aims to capture this high-growth segment and redefine how healthcare is delivered--making it faster, more accessible, and truly patient-first.

In today's fragmented healthcare system, accessing even basic services like diagnostic tests or follow-up consultations often involves long delays, confusing procedures, and high costs. Aayush Wellness Limited is changing that by offering a unified digital platform that brings home sample collection, lab reports, and doctor consultations under one roof. By streamlining the entire journey and eliminating unnecessary intermediaries, the platform not only saves time but also makes quality healthcare more affordable and accessible for every household.

By making preventive checkups and medical advice easily accessible, Aayush Wellness isn't just offering convenience--it's empowering individuals to take proactive control of their health. Whether it's patients managing chronic conditions, seniors needing regular monitoring, or busy professionals who often postpone routine care, this digital-first approach ensures healthcare fits seamlessly into their daily lives.

"Our goal is to bring the simplicity and reliability to every household--where booking a test or consulting a doctor is as easy as ordering groceries online. We're entering this segment with a focus on affordability, trust, and convenience. This is more than a business expansion--it's a step towards reshaping everyday healthcare for millions." Said Mr. Naveena Kumar, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness Limited.

With this expansion, Aayush Wellness Limited is building a vertically integrated ecosystem that touches every stage of the preventive care journey--from test booking to diagnosis and treatment. The company's diversified model across wellness, nutraceuticals, herbal products, and now diagnostics, reduces risk and improves revenue visibility.

About Aayush Wellness Limited: (ISO 9000 and 22000 certified company)

Aayush Wellness Limited [BSE scrip code: 539528], established in 1989 is a pioneering name in health and wellness solutions, dedicated to offering products that merge wellbeing with innovation. We are India's preventive healthcare company committed to offer quality products and services to enhance the consumer well-being. Aayush Wellness continues to lead the industry in promoting healthier lifestyle choices through its diverse range of wellness products and services. For more information, please visit www.aayushwellness.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)