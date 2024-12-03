Aayush Wellness shares on FII radar after delivering 5,280 Per cent returns in a year

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 3: Mauritius-based global investment firm, Nexpact Limited, has acquired a stake in leading health-focused consumer products company, Aayush Wellness Limited (BSE: 539528), which has delivered multi-bagger returns to investors over the past year.

The transaction, conducted as a bulk deal on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday, December 2, involved the purchase of 1,70,070 shares at an average price of Rs. 154.30 per share. The total transaction size amounted to Rs. 2.62 crore. The acquisition highlights growing investor confidence in Aayush Wellness, which has been on a robust growth trajectory.

The shares of Aayush Wellness have been on a roll in the last year. The shares have surged by 5,280% in the past 52 weeks. The shares touched a 52-week low of Rs. 2.98 on December 7 last year, and were trading at Rs. 157.35 on Tuesday. The shares have 596% returns in the last six months and 331% returns in the past three months. In addition to the sharp surge in the share prices, investors have also benefited from the bonus announcement.

In October 2024, Aayush Wellness rewarded shareholders by announcing a 1:2 bonus issue, a move aimed at enhancing market accessibility to its shares, boosting liquidity and attracting new investors. The move also aligns with the company's strategic approach as it gears up for its next growth phase. Company is also raising funds through rights issue to aggressively its growth and expansion plans.

The company has also demonstrated exceptional performance in the current financial year. It reported its best-ever financial performance in the second quarter of the year. The company's revenue for the July-September quarter was Rs. 1,427.83 lakh, a 2,118% increase compared to Rs. 64.38 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Net profit for the quarter surged by 225% to Rs. 92.28 lakh as against Rs. 28.38 lakh in the previous year.

For the first half of the financial year 2024-25, Aayush Wellness registered revenue of Rs. 2,538.40 lakh as compared with Rs. 81.73 lakh in the corresponding period of the previous year, demonstrating a remarkable 3,006% growth. The net profit for the period stood at Rs. 117.78 lakh as compared with Rs. 37.37 lakh in the corresponding period of the previous year, an increase of 215.17%.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)