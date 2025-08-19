Addverb reinvents its factory automation development with Siemens Xcelerator

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 19: Siemens Digital Industries Software announced today that Addverb Technologies ("Addverb"), a leading Indian company providing robotics and innovative warehouse automation solutions, is using software from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio to deliver intelligent automation solutions faster and more efficiently while maintaining high product quality and scale its automation offerings across diverse industries globally.

* Indian robotics and warehouse automation specialist turns operational pain points into process strengths to deliver smarter, faster, and more reliable services with Teamcenter, Tecnomatix and Mendix

Addverb has adopted Siemens' Teamcenter® software for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) to streamline product development, ensure data consistency, and enhance cross-functional collaboration across engineering and manufacturing teams. Additionally, Tecnomatix® Plant Simulation software from Siemens enables Addverb to virtually design, validate, and optimize entire production systems and logistics processes before building any physical hardware.

Leveraging its domain expertise and Siemens' simulation capabilities, Addverb has developed digital twins for nearly all its applications and offerings. These virtual models, including third-party components, allow Addverb to build, visualize, validate and optimize entire warehouse systems even before they get manufactured. Complementing this, Addverb is rapidly deploying custom applications to support both internal operations and customer-facing functions using the Mendix™ low-code platform from Siemens.

"Since implementing Siemens' software, we've experienced a transformational shift in how we manage our after sales operations. Siemens Xcelerator has enabled us to build a centralized, user-friendly solution that streamlines facilities and equipment management while also introducing structured workflows for issue tracking and resolution," said Sangeet Kumar, CEO, Addverb Technologies. "Proactive maintenance has now become a reality, and we can identify and resolve potential issues before they escalate, significantly reducing equipment failures and downtime, improved service reliability and optimized operational costs for our customers. We've turned operational pain points into process strengths, helping us deliver smarter, faster, and more reliable services."

"Our work with Addverb showcases the power and scalability of Siemens Xcelerator in real-world, high-growth manufacturing and warehousing environments," said Mathew Thomas, vice president and managing director for India, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "With the combination of Teamcenter and Mendix, Addverb is driving faster innovation cycles and seamless collaboration. It is critical in helping Addverb to build digitally enabled smart factories that ultimately benefit its customers across industries who seek more agile, intelligent and future-ready automation."

To learn more about how the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio is helping leaders, pioneers and innovators of all sizes to digital transform their business operations, visit https://www.sw.siemens.com/en-US/digital-transformation/

