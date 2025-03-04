Adivaa, India's Leading Health-Tech Brand, Launches Innovative Japanese-tech Based Hydrogen Ionizers for Ultimate Wellness in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 4: Unlike conventional water bottles that simply store and dispense water, Adivaa's innovative solution actively enriches water with molecular hydrogen, producing concentrations of upto 6000 ppb (parts per billion) within minutes, one of the highest levels available in India. This transformation enhances hydration at a cellular level, boosts antioxidant properties, and neutralizes harmful free radicals, making it far superior to regular drinking water in supporting overall health and wellness.

Hydrogen-infused water is gaining popularity worldwide for its potential health benefits, including enhanced energy, faster recovery, and powerful antioxidant properties. Adivaa's Hydrogen Water Bottle leverages Solid Polymer Electrolysis (SPE) and Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) technology, ensuring the highest purity of molecular hydrogen while eliminating oxygen and harmful byproducts.

This level of hydrogen infusion is known for improving sleep quality, enhancing memory, improving metabolism, and supporting overall well-being. These bottles actually are portable Ionizers for a healthier you! As one of the few brands in India offering such high hydrogen concentrations, Adivaa aims to revolutionize hydration with science-backed innovation.

Speaking on the launch, Lavanya Shastri, Founder & CEO of Adivaa, stated, "At Adivaa, we believe that true wellness starts with what we consume every day. When I first discovered the power of hydrogen water, I knew it had the potential to transform lives. That's why we brought this revolutionary Japanese technology to India, to make world-class hydration accessible to everyone. Our hydrogen water bottle isn't just another innovative product; it's a step toward a healthier, more energized future for all of us!"

Unlike standard water bottles, the Adivaa Hydrogen Water Bottle is designed to provide users with purified hydrogen-rich water at the touch of a button. Equipped with a sleek LED display, intelligent electrolysis technology, and portable design, the bottle is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, working professionals, and individuals looking to enhance their health naturally.

Hydrogen-ionized water offers a range of additional health benefits beyond its antioxidant properties. Studies suggest that it may enhance cognitive function by reducing oxidative stress in the brain, potentially lowering the risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson and Alzheimer's. It also plays a major role in gut health, promoting a balanced microbiome by reducing inflammation in the digestive tract and improving nutrient absorption. Furthermore, hydrogen-rich water has been linked to better skin health, as its hydrating and anti-inflammatory effects can help reduce acne, promote collagen production, and slow signs of aging. It supports metabolic function, aiding in weight management by improving insulin sensitivity and boosting fat metabolism.

One of the standout features of Adivaa's hydrogen bottle is its quick 3- to 10-minute hydrogen infusion cycle, allowing users to customize their hydrogen intake based on their needs. The BPA-free, durable, and lightweight design makes it easy to carry, ensuring wellness on the go.

Product Variants and Pricing

Adivaa offers multiple models to cater to different consumer needs:

* HydroPro Bottle (300ml) - Sleek Design, High-performance SPE/PEM technology, Advanced LED display, long battery life, and enhanced portability (Rs12,999)

* HydroActive Bottle (500ml) - Rapid hydrogen infusion, long battery life, and High-performance SPE/PEM technology (Rs14,999)

* Hydrogen Ionizer (1.5L) - 3 Advanced Modes (Magnetic Water mode, Hydrogen Standard & Higher mode, Self-Cleaning mode) Ionizers for your home and office (Rs20,999)

The products are available for purchase through Adivaa's official website (www.adivaasmart.com) and leading e-commerce platforms.

Adivaa's Vision for the Future

Adivaa has established itself as a key player in India's emerging health technology market, consistently innovating in health-focused consumer products. With a growing portfolio, including Portable Heart Rate Monitoring Devices, India's first Gesture Control Smart Health Monitoring Rings and many more the company is expanding its reach in India and eyeing international markets.

By introducing innovative and advanced solutions such as hydrogen water bottles, Adivaa is not just selling a product, it is pioneering a movement toward smarter, science-driven health solutions.

