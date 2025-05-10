Admissions Surge as Shrewsbury International School India Prepares for its Grand Opening in Bhopal on August 8

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10: Shrewsbury International School India, the first Indian campus of the globally-renowned Shrewsbury School UK, is opening doors to its state-of-the-art 150-acre campus in Bhopal on August 8, 2025.

With less than three months to go, the school's leadership and staff are diligently undertaking every necessary measure to ensure a seamless and gracious welcome for its inaugural batch of students. Prospective families can register for bespoke campus tours - where they get a chance to explore the school campus and meet personally with the admissions and school leadership teams to get a glimpse of the cutting-edge classrooms, expansive sports facilities and boarding houses - all designed to showcase the unique breadth of British boarding life in the heart of Madhya Pradesh. Admissions are witnessing a significant surge well in advance of the school's inauguration, with applications pouring in from across India and overseas.

"We are on the verge of embarking on a bold new chapter of education in Madhya Pradesh. I have long envisioned Shrewsbury as an institution where British academic excellence harmoniously blends with the rich cultural values of India. The arrival of August is eagerly anticipated," remarks Abhishek Mohan Gupta, President - Board of Management, Shrewsbury International School India.

Shrewsbury makes its debut in India through a distinguished collaboration between Shrewsbury School UK - a 473-year-old British boarding institution - and Jagran Social Welfare Society, a name renowned for its commitment to educational excellence in Central India. The school offers a fully-customised British National Curriculum for grades 6-12, leading to IGCSE and A-Level qualifications. "Pupils at Shrewsbury will be exposed to a personalised learning environment with small class sizes and a low student-teacher ratio of 8:1. At the heart of our vision lies the philosophy of whole-person development. From rigorous academic modules to a world-class infrastructure for sports and performing arts, every aspect of our school is meticulously-planned to nurture India's young potential for a global future," remarks Dominic Tomalin, the Founding Headmaster at Shrewsbury.

"Our admissions outreach has spanned over 40 cities across India and internationally, with our team traveling almost every month to engage with prospective families. Alongside strong domestic interest, we have also received considerable attention from regions such as the UAE, Nepal, and Bangladesh," notes Mr. Abhishek Mohan Gupta.

Highlighting the unique features of the school's co and extra-curricular programmes, Oliver Russell, the Deputy Head of School and Strategy Development, says, "Inspired by the rich sporting legacy of its parent institution, Shrewsbury International School India offers state-of-the-art facilities for over 20 indoor and outdoor sports, introducing the country to dedicated training spaces for specialised disciplines such as Indoor Rowing, Scuba Diving, and Fencing. Equally vibrant is the school's Performing Arts programme, through which students will pursue diplomas in Music and Drama from Trinity College London - marking the only international collaboration for Performing Arts in Central India."

The school is conducting the Shrewsbury India Leadership Programme next month, an immersive 8-day-residential programme featuring hands-on workshops and activities for students in skilful domains such as creative writing, storytelling, public speaking, sports and more. Write to leadershipprogramme@shrewsburyindia.in to know more.

