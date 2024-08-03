AIS Launches the 6th Edition of AIS Design Olympiad 2024 -2025

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3: AIS is excited to announce that registration for its national competition, the AIS Design Olympiad (ADO), is now live. This competition is designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world experience for budding architects. The 6th edition of ADO is adopting a futuristic perspective, challenging young student participants to showcase their design prowess by creating a unique "Energy Museum." This museum will be inspired by India's ambitious plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070, serving as a beacon dedicated to documenting India's journey towards this goal, highlighting past achievements, current endeavors, and future aspirations.

The competition invites architecture students from the 3rd to 5th year to explore and experiment with new materials, construction techniques, and technologies that push the boundaries of traditional architecture and design. Participants are encouraged to consider how their designs can address emerging challenges such as climate change, rapid urbanization, and resource depletion, creating solutions that are sustainable, efficient, and adaptable to changing needs.

Speaking about AIS Design Olympiad 2024-25, Vikram Khanna, COO - Consumer Glass & Architectural Institutional Business, CMO - Asahi India Glass Limited, said, "As we witness the alarming effects of climate change globally, it's imperative that each of us takes action to contribute towards a greener world. As future architects, architectural students hold the responsibility to design sustainable structures that mitigate our 'Carbon Footprint' and foster a greener environment. ADO provides an excellent opportunity for budding architects to present their talent and network with fellow students and professionals in the field of architecture."

ADO is more than just a design competition; it's a comprehensive program. Students not only get the chance to work on a project but also receive mentorship from renowned architects, gaining firsthand industry experience early in their careers. ADO follows a rigorous selection process, with every design submitted by students judged by a panel of some of India's top architects, who serve on regional and national jury panels. The program is curated by industry veterans Ar. Vivek Bhole and Ar. Karl Wadia.

On the ADO 6.0 theme, Ar. Vivek Bhole, Principal of Vivek Bhole Architects Pvt. Ltd, Curator and National Jury Member, AIS Design Olympiad 2024-25, said, "This year's ADO theme is specially curated to challenge students to think differently to design an energy museum to charter India's green energy efforts and future goals"

"With ADO, budding architects are given the platform to express themselves creatively, as also understand and blend designs to achieve green architecture," added Ar. Karl Wadia, Senior Design Principal - Architect Hafeez Contractor, Curator & National Jury Member - AIS Design Olympiad 2024-25.

Students can register for ADO 6.0 until mid-November at https://www.aisglass.com/ado/register. The finals will be held at a gala event in February 2025.

