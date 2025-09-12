Ajitesh Korupolu Showcases Hyderabad's Exciting Real Estate Evolution on Mayank's Podcast

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 12: Ajitesh Korupolu, Founder and CEO of ASBL, presented Hyderabad as a standout real estate market driven by several favourable aspects, during the Real Estate with Mayank podcast. The podcast titled, "Most Emerging City for Real Estate in India," focussed on the city's outstanding job creation in the IT and knowledge sectors, continuous infrastructure developments, including world-class public safety measures, and a growing base of double-income households, fuelling strong real estate demand.

Hyderabad's real estate market demonstrates remarkable resilience with its ability to absorb significant new housing supply without yielding to market imbalances, as evidenced by a sustainable inventory overhang. Ajitesh also identified Hyderabad's Financial District as the city's premier investment hotspot, thanks to its concentrated commercial leasing and robust supporting amenities, collectively positioning Hyderabad as a top choice for investors and residents seeking long-term growth and an improved quality of life.

Technology as a Game Changer for Real Estate

Ajitesh explained how ASBL's adoption of technology, such as digital twins for operations, careful data research, and dedicated market fit studies, has made delivery more efficient and transparent for all stakeholders. These tools help streamline everything from construction management to understanding how different customer groups actually live, allowing for tailored home designs that better fit today's lifestyle needs. According to Ajitesh, "Our approach makes construction projects run like a well-sequenced assembly, very much like an IKEA manual but with thousands of steps." He clarified that while analytics are useful, the real value comes from technology that makes building and delivering homes faster, more reliable, and in tune with buyer needs. Ajitesh added, "For us, technology is not a showcase. It's about predictability, trust and ensuring that when we promise a delivery date, families can plan their lives with confidence."

Data-Driven Customer Centricity

Ajitesh stressed that true product innovation begins by understanding people's real lives. ASBL uses focus groups and in-person interviews to learn what families actually need. For example, they introduced two master bedrooms in some homes after discovering the common guilt homeowners felt about giving elderly parents the smallest room. Another innovation is placing co-working spaces right next to creche facilities, a move based on observing working parents' routines in dual-income households. Such customer-centricity, he remarked, leads to higher sales and stronger word-of-mouth, because "the future of real estate in Hyderabad is not just homes, but homes embedded with services." He further emphasized, "Listening closely has been our single biggest innovation. Families don't buy floor plans; they buy a lifestyle that makes everyday living easier."

Policy, Planning, and Affordability

Discussing policy, Ajitesh highlighted the city's progressive stance on Floor Space Index (FSI), Hyderabad's high FSI allows developers to build higher, reducing per-unit land cost and making homes more affordable, without sacrificing quality. By comparison, cities with restrictive FSI, like Mumbai and Bangalore, see much higher apartment prices, but reduced living space due to high government premiums. Ajitesh noted that Hyderabad's approach to FSI demonstrates how density can be managed intelligently, when coupled with thoughtful planning for amenities and infrastructure. He cited ASBL's practice of allocating more amenity space as density increases as an example of this balance.

He also reflected on the industry's challenges, such as fragmented land supply and the need for more centralized urban planning, so that developers can focus less on land-hunting and more on delivery and operations.

Investment Strategies and Success in Real Estate

Ajitesh offered practical advice for investors, recommending younger buyers consider residential "flipping"; purchasing under-construction homes with leverage and selling at handover, to optimize returns in this expanding market, while for those seeking stability or long-term wealth creation, land investment with a multi-year horizon is ideal. He reinforced that lasting real estate success requires deep research, direct customer understanding, long-term commitment, and a focus on acquiring clear, litigation-free land, even if this means avoiding quick-win deals.

Looking ahead, Ajitesh shared a glimpse into ASBL's future direction, as was discussed at the close of the podcast. ASBL is committed to driving the next wave of real estate innovation by integrating more service solutions for residents, such as streamlined housekeeping, advanced facility management using AI, and safer, smarter community services. With Hyderabad's fundamentals stronger than ever and ASBL's continuous focus on lifestyle-driven development, both the city and the company are poised for sustained, forward-looking growth.

About ASBL:

ASBL is a prominent real estate developer based in Hyderabad, renowned for its commitment to excellence, quality, innovation, and on-time delivery. At the forefront of transforming Hyderabad's real estate landscape and with over 15 million sq. ft. of residential projects planned across key locations, ASBL continues to redefine the urban living experience. The company's flagship developments, including ASBL Broadway, ASBL Lakeside, ASBL Landmark, ASBL Spire, ASBL Spectra, ASBL Springs, and ASBL Loft, exemplify its dedication to creating vibrant and world-class communities. ASBL's forward-thinking approach ensures that each project offers not just a home, but also a lifestyle, meeting the evolving needs of modern residents and investors. For more details, visit https://asbl.in/

