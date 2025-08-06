AMPL Group - Mahindra's Largest Dealer in India - Inaugurates New Commercial Vehicle Dealership in Madurai

NewsVoir

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 6: Automotive Manufacturers (AMPL Group), part of one of India's largest automobile retail conglomerates, today announced the inauguration of its new Mahindra CV (Commercial Vehicle) dealership in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The new facility was inaugurated by Mr. Thalapathi G., Honourable MLA of Madurai North constituency and other senior officials from Mahindra and AMPL Group.

The latest facility, strategically located at Pandi Kovil Ring Road, Near Guru Hospital, Mattuthavani, Madurai, is designed to enhance accessibility and service for customers in the Madurai North region. It aims to serve the growing demand from the Captive and Market Load Operator segments across the region. Spread over 3,500 sq. ft., the modern facility can display up to five Mahindra Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), offering customers a closer and more convenient view of Mahindra's robust CV lineup. The fully air-conditioned showroom ensures a comfortable experience for customers, particularly considering Madurai's warm and humid climate.

This year AMPL Group has strengthened its extensive footprint in India and continued to hold its position as Mahindra's largest sales and after-sales partner in India. Currently, group's 138 Mahindra touchpoints are spread across in six states - Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Kerala recording a sale of over 37,000 Mahindra vehicles in FY 2025 alone. Currently, Automotive Mahindra operates 28 Mahindra touchpoints in Tamil Nadu, comprising 3S facility (Sales, Services, Spares) - 9, Showrooms - 12, and Servicing Workshops - 7. The group has sold over 30,000 Mahindra vehicles in Tamil Nadu including 14,500 Mahindra vehicles in Madurai in the last 5 years.

Commenting on the inauguration, Mr. Rajiv Sanghvi, Executive Director, Automotive Manufacturers Private Limited, said, "We are proud to further strengthen our longstanding partnership with Mahindra through the inauguration of this Commercial Vehicle showroom in Madurai - our 138th Mahindra touchpoint. Our journey with Mahindra spans nearly seven decades, marked by shared values and a commitment to excellence. With a robust network across six Indian states, we have consistently worked together to deliver outstanding value to our customers. With Mahindra's technologically advanced products, customer-centric approach coupled with our deep understanding of the customer needs we together endeavour to provide Best-In-Class ownership experience for our customers."

According to CRISIL Ratings, LCVs, which account for 62 per cent of the total volume sales, are expected to grow 4-6 per cent this fiscal year, driven by ecommerce-led deliveries and expansion of warehouses in Tier 2 & 3 cities, while a pickup in freight-intensive sectors such as cement and mining will boost overall demand.

AMPL - one of the country's largest spread automobile retail conglomerates - with a rich experience of 75+ years, operates through 720+ automobile touchpoints across 20 states supported by a dedicated team of over 18,000 expert professionals. The group provides exceptional service and upholds high standards of professionalism. AMPL represents a diverse spectrum of auto segments, including 18 brands in passenger vehicles, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and construction equipment. The conglomerate stands as a formidable force representing 18 renowned brands and registered an annual group turnover of INR 21,000 crores (unaudited) in FY 2025.

