ANSR Named a Leader in 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ for Global Capability Centers (GCC) Design and Setup

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 15: ANSR, a global leader in helping enterprises set up and operate Global Capability Centers (GCCs), today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ for Global Capability Centers (GCC) Design and Setup.

The report, which evaluates service providers supporting enterprises in building and setting up GCCs, highlights ANSR's comprehensive end-to-end GCC lifecycle management capabilities and innovative approach to GCC operations.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Leader by ISG in the Global Capability Centers landscape," said Lalit Ahuja, CEO of ANSR. "This recognition validates our commitment to empowering enterprises to build and scale their global teams through our unique blend of strategy, execution, and innovation. Having established over 150 GCCs globally, we understand the challenges and opportunities enterprises face in today's competitive landscape, and we remain dedicated to delivering best in class GCC solutions that drive sustainable growth and operational excellence."

According to ISG, ANSR's strengths include:

Proprietary digital GCC Platform: ANSR's 1Wrk SuperApp suite helps enterprises build and scale GCCs by integrating solutions for talent acquisition, workspace, HR, operations, and payroll. ANSR utilizes and integrates its IP and partner technology, facilitating rapid setup and efficient operations.

Strategic partnerships: ANSR's collaboration with Accenture and ServiceNow accelerates GCC maturity and digital transformation. Based on enterprise needs, ANSR can leverage partner assets and offerings to ensure seamless, technology-driven GCC operations from the outset.

End-to-end GCC lifecycle and market leadership: ANSR provides a comprehensive GCC solution that covers design, setup, operations, and optimization. With extensive experience in setting up and managing GCCs, ANSR has built a strong reputation for supporting global enterprises.

Zero-CapEx, subscription-based model: ANSR's GCC as a Service (GaaS) model eliminates upfront investment and offers steady-state economics from the outset. Its pay-as-you-grow approach enables enterprises to scale without risk while ANSR coinvests in infrastructure.

"ANSR brings together strategy, experience, and strong execution capabilities to help enterprises build and scale GCCs with a focus on long-term value and operational stability," said Gaurang Pagdi - Lead Analyst, ISG.

The ISG Provider Lens™ report also notes that ANSR's one-stop-shop model streamlines execution, eliminating the need for multiple service providers and ensuring a seamless, efficient, and scalable approach to GCC operations. The company's GaaS model makes GCCs accessible to enterprises of all sizes.

The ISG report acknowledges ANSR's market-leading position in GCC design and setup, while also identifying our strategic roadmap for expansion. "We've intentionally built our foundation on excellence in GCC establishment, and are now accelerating our capabilities in long-term operations management," notes Ahuja. "Having successfully delivered GCCs globally, we're strategically enhancing our AI-led technology platform to provide comprehensive operation services that complement our core strengths. This evolution is part of our deliberate journey to deliver end-to-end value across the entire GCC lifecycle, from inception through maturity."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)