Art de Vivre � la Française exhibition 2024 Bikaner House, New Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 11: In continuation of President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Jaipur in January 2024, the ''Art de Vivre � la Française' (French art of living) exhibition and conference series will be organized by the trade commission of the French Embassy, Business France India, along with its main partners in France and in India, among them OGAAN-India Design week, the French Institute in India and the Indo-French Chamber of commerce on March 21st -22nd at Bikaner House, a unique heritage place in New Delhi. This exhibition is crafted to highlight France's extensive expertise in home decor and furnishing, and concrete collaborations between France and India in design and craftsmanship.

Since 2008, Business France has orchestrated the 'Art de Vivre � la Française' exhibition in iconic global cities including Tokyo, Berlin, Abu Dhabi, Beijing, New-York, Singapore, and now Delhi. The exhibition is meticulously curated by an Indo-French team from Business France and GCG Architectes to showcase France's profound prowess in the interior design industry, seamlessly fusing timeless traditions with state-of-the-art technology. Among the +30 exhibitors,Mobilier National, a public institution of France that has historically been instrumental in safeguarding, maintaining, and refurbishing state furniture, has expanded its focus to include the curation of a contemporary collection which will also be present at the event.

This exclusive event is tailored for all professionals of the sector such as Indian interior designers, importers, distributors, retailers, luxury hotel chains, architecture and design students, real estate developers, journalists eager to collaborate with distinguished French brands. India is undeniably an unmissable booming market in the furniture and interior design industry, being recognized for its rich history in art, architecture as a melting pot of innumerable cultures and traditions. For centuries, our two countries have developed a rich heritage and savoir-faire in various sectors of design, initiating cross-collaborations and finding inspiration in each other's excellency; this event tends to give a fresh look on this history and to draw the path for future projects and mixed aesthetics.

On March 21st, from 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm, a series of talks entitled 'Creative Dialogue' will be organized by the French Institute in India, emphasizing this history of design and know-hows from a French and Indian point of view. The conferences will bring together famous heritage companies such as Feau, Mathieu Lustrerie and Lesage, world-renowned French and Indian architect studios like Wilmotte & Associes, represented by its CEO Borina Andrieu, Morphogenesis and its founder Sonali Rastogi, Jean-Louis Deniot, Aparna Kaushik, but also promising French designers who are used to work with craftsmanship like RoWin Atelier (a duo composed of Herve Winkler and Frederic Rochette), Hugo Besnier, and other key opinion leaders of the industry and creative sector like designer Gaurav Gupta. Mobilier National and its representatives will be part of the debate as well and share examples on how they try to mix traditional 'savoir-faire' and contemporary creation.

By giving a platform to these key players, the French Embassy in India and its different entities wish to strengthen the people-to-people relationship between France and India in the fields of design and arts and craft which have been pointed out as strategic priorities by President Emmanuel Macron, acknowledging the immense diversity of talents in both our countries and hoping that this dynamic can grow through trade exchanges and initiatives, creative collaborations like residencies (Villa swagatam), as well as professional training and students mobility.

Don't miss this event and the journey it offers to premium French design and exquisite home decor and register here. The prestigious location in Delhi will then be unveiled, by a formal invitation.

Please find attached, the participating companies to the Art de Vivre � la Française exhibition.

ATTACHMENT: About the French participants:

The exhibitors participating in this edition are widespread across specializations in architecture, interior design, furniture, tableware, technologies and home decoration. Here below are described their profile before you meet their exclusive creation at the Exhibition, on March 21st and 22nd.

ARCHITECTS AND INTERIOR DESIGNERS:

* Wilmotte and Associes: An urban planning, architecture and design agency that operates across Europe, Asia and Africa, Wilmotte is currently ranked 52nd among the world's largest architectural firms.

* Jean-Louis Den io t: Deniot and his firm seamlessly merge timeless elegance with modern sophistication, creating a perfect blend of luxury and innovation in interior design, with projects across the world.

* GCG Architectes: With offices in Paris and Delhi, GCG is a multidisciplinary agency born from a meeting between 2 French and an Indian architect, Dev Gupta, which includes diverse architecture and interior design projects ranging from housing, private, corporate projects in their portfolio and much more.

* Hartis: Creator and seller of high-quality home furnishing, promoting the traditional French artisans.

* RoWin Atelier: Design powerhouse, celebrated for crafting spaces that seamlessly integrate style and functionality, setting new standards in contemporary design excellence.

BEDDING AND BATHING:

* Andre Renault: A leading manufacturer of premium bedding since 1960.

* Alexandre Turpault: Has established itself as a benchmark in the world of luxury household linens, from refined bed linens to elegant tablecloths and bath towels.

* Le Jacquard Français: Creates high-end linens and home decor, defined by elegance, character and timelessness.

* Volevatch: Creation of exceptional collections of bathware, considering themselves goldsmiths in the art of bathing.

CHANDELIERS:

* Mathieu Lustrerie: A luxury lighting specialist whose most notable works are seen in the Palace of Versailles, the Opera Garnier and the Louvre museum, to name a few.

COMTEMPORARY FURNITURES:

* Ligne Roset: Synonymous with contemporary luxury, Ligne Roset is known for their furniture collections and accessories such as lighting and rugs.

CUSTOM DESIGNED WALL COVERING:

* Feau Boiseries: When it comes to decorative boiserie paneling, the name of Feau is a symbol of French excellence. They specialize in high-end deluxe wood paneling.

EDITION:

* Assouline: Founded by Prosper and Martine Assouline in Paris in 1994, Assouline is the first luxury brand on culture. The brand's history began with the desire to create a new, contemporary style of book, using the couple's experienced eye for visually rich stories as well as compelling narratives.

EMBROIDERY & CRAFTSMANSHIP :

* Lesage Interieurs: A true fruit of Indo-French savoir-faire, Lesage is known for their handmade embroidered creations made in India and used by museums, decorators, upholsters and collectors worldwide.

* Maison Gaston: A Creole Art House created to represent the French West Indies and bring to the forefront the lifestyle and stories of the territory.

* Nathalie Borderie: A creator of one-of-a-kind, intricate glass sculptures and jewellery, that is currently being sold in more than 20 countries.

* Atelier Savant: A 'creative think-tank', Atelier Savant specialises in developing and implementing brand strategies across a portfolio of industries and clients worldwide.

HORLOGERIE:

* Utinam: Originating from the Franche-Comte region in France, Utinam is renowned for the design and manufacture of innovative Comtois and contemporary clocks and watches.

KITCHENWARE:

* Peugeot Saveurs: World leader in mills since 1840, offering the best in pepper, spice and coffee mills, fresh mills and wine accessories.

* Le Creuset: A pioneer in colour development and leader in highly-durable, chip-resistant enameled cast iron cookware.

TABLEWARE & CRYSTAL:

* Christofle: This luxury house founded in Paris revolutionized the world of tableware, jewelry, and decoration with its unparalleled expertise.

* Bernardaud: The family owned Bernardaud masters the art of French porcelain since 1863 in Limoges.

* Baccarat: This French luxury house is renowned for its crystal barware, dining, home decor and lighting.

* Lalique: French luxury glassmaker, founded by renowned glassmaker and jeweller Rene Lalique in 1888. Lalique is best known for producing glass art, including perfume bottles, vases, and hood ornaments.

* Non Sans Raison: A French designer, producer and luxury porcelain maker of dinnerware and exquisite design pieces.

* Thierry Journo by Good Earth: French-Tunisian designer, Journo will be unveiling his exquisite 'Mirage' collection of luxury tableware, designed by him for the renowned Indian brand, Good Earth.

TECHNOLOGY:

* Thomson computers: The trusted French-born brand with a 130+ year legacy of tech innovation and making tech accessible and affordable for all.

* Schneider Electrics: Specializes in developing and enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries.

* Waterfall Audio: Created in 1996, designs and manufactures innovative and timeless loudspeakers with exceptional musicality.

RETAIL :

* Galeries Lafayette: A name synonymous with luxury, Galeries Lafayette is an upmarket French department store chain, the biggest in Europe. Opening in India is scheduled in 2025 in Mumbai & Delhi.

WINE CABINET :

* Eurocave: EuroCave, creator of wine cabinets and cellars, offers long term, premium solutions for wine preservation.

With the special participation of MOBILIER NATIONAL: A public institution that specializes in the conservation, restoration, and curation of both historic and modern state furniture, playing a crucial role in preserving the cultural heritage of France will showcase their unique collection, presenting:

* Manufacture de Sevres: A French institution, designed as a ceramics ecosystem that brings together, in three places, a factory, two museums, an apprentice school, a gallery, and a showroom.

* The Invisible Collection: A unique state-of-the-art online gallery and boutique to discover exquisite designs and talent from across the globe.

Press contacts for accreditation and more details:

Pristina Sashikumar, Communications Officer at Business France India

pristina.sashikumar@businessfrance.fr

