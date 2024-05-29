Arvind Limited appoints L & K Saatchi & Saatchi as Marketing Strategic Partner

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 29: Arvind Limited, an integrated solutions provider in textiles with strong fiber-to-fashion capabilities for a global and domestic customers, has appointed L & K Saatchi & Saatchi as its strategic partner. The strategic move underscores Arvind Limited's focus commitment to strengthening modern-day consumer connections through innovative and impactful campaigns. L & K Saatchi & Saatchi will adopt a strategic approach, involving comprehensive analysis and collaborate with the brand to elevate its identity in the market.

As part of the mandate, Arvind Limited will work closely with L & K Saatchi & Saatchi to redefine its brand positioning and strategy in a highly competitive market. Leveraging consumer and market research, L & K Saatchi & Saatchi will support Arvind Limited's foray into a new vertical, crafting a compelling and comprehensive brand strategy that resonates with target audiences.

About Arvind Limited

Arvind is a textile-to-retail conglomerate with a focus on textiles, apparels, advanced materials, environmental solutions, telecom and Omni-channel commerce. Arvind Limited is an integrated solutions provider in textiles with strong fiber-to-fashion capabilities for a global customer base. It is also a design powerhouse implementing innovative concepts and generating intellectual property. It ranks amongst the top suppliers of fabric worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.arvind.com

About L & K Saatchi & Saatchi

L & K Saatchi & Saatchi (LKSS), part of the Publicis Groupe India, is a full-service communications agency specializing in traditional and digital advertising, branding, design, UI/UX, content and brand consultancy. LKSS offers its suite of services across clients like Hero MotoCorp, Renault, NIVEA, Standard Chartered Bank, ITC, Dabur, Akasa Air, Jockey, NPCI, P & G, Bharti Axa, Zee, Zepto, ITC, AU Small Finance Bank, Relaxo and many more. Core to the agency's DNA is a culture of ownership, and the belief that 'Our Clients Business is Our Business' which keeps clients' business goals at the heart of everything. The agency has over 350 employees across its offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

