Varun Beverages slips 4%, hits 3-month low on heavy volume

Varun Beverages share price movement

Varun Beverages' share price hit a three-month low at ₹420.55, falling 4 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume.

The stock price of the beverages company quoted at its lowest level since April 13, 2026. It corrected 24 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹556.60 touched on June 17, 2026. It hit a 52-week low of ₹381 on March 23, 2026.

Varun Beverages plans to enter ready-to-drink alcobev and allied product categories

Varun Beverages (VBL) is a key player in the beverage industry and one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world (outside the US). The company produces and distributes a wide range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.

PepsiCo CSD brands produced and sold by VBL include Pepsi, Pepsi Zero, Mountain Dew, Sting, Adrenaline Rush, Seven-Up, Mirinda, Nimbooz Jeera Soda and Evervess. PepsiCo NCB brands produced and sold by the company include Slice, Tropicana Juices (100% and Delight), Seven-Up Nimbooz, Gatorade as well as packaged drinking water under the brand Aquafina.

Varun Beverages’ board of directors on Tuesday approved a plan to enter the ready-to-drink alcoholic beverage (alcobev) and allied product categories. The company will set up a wholly-owned subsidiary in India named Kiva Spirits and Company and appointed former Diageo executive Prathmesh Mishra as chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of the entity, it said in a stock exchange filing.

Varun Beverages on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, after market hours announced that the board of directors approved incorporating a wholly-owned subsidiary company in India, named KIVA Spirits and Company Limited, inter-alia to carry on the business of ready to drink (RTD), alcobev, and allied products.

ALSO READ: Cement shares in focus: Ramco, Dalmia Bharat, Shree, JK, ACC gain up to 5% The company’s board also approved incorporating a joint venture company in Tunisia, Varun Beverages Tunisia SA or any other similar name as may be approved by the regulatory authority, inter-alia to carry on the business of production and distribution of beverages including carbonated soft drinks, juices, water, and dairy. These are subject to receipt of applicable requisite approvals.

Brokerages view on Varun Beverages

Varun Beverages’ management remains optimistic about the long-term growth outlook, supported by an expanded manufacturing footprint, robust distribution network, and continued investments in chilling infrastructure. Favourable demographics, rising disposable incomes, and increasing packaged beverage consumption are expected to drive sustained and profitable growth.

ALSO READ: Buzzing stock: IDBI Bank extends rally to 5th day, jumps 5% on huge volume Analysts at Axis Securities trimmed its CY26E/CY27E estimates to factor in the near-term margin impact from the Twizza consolidation. However, the brokerage firm maintains a 'BUY' rating, as it expects margin recovery over the medium-term, driven by operating leverage, integration synergies, and sustained volume growth.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in the Q1FY27 result update said they expect Varun Beverages to deliver healthy performance due to: 1) a scale-up in the international market, driven by all geographies; 2) strengthening distribution network domestically and globally; 3) scale-up of the snacking business, backed by the operationalization of the Morocco and Zimbabwe markets in 2HCY25; and 4) an expanding product portfolio (recently entered into a franchise agreement with Calpis in June 2026). Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.