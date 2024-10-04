Ascent HR Technologies Pvt Ltd Named a Leader in 2024 NelsonHall Payroll Services Evaluation

VMPL Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 4: Ascent HR Technologies Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Ascent Consulting Services Pvt Ltd) is proud to announce its recognition as a "Leader" in the 2024 Payroll Services analysis conducted by NelsonHall, a renowned global analyst firm. This accolade is featured in the NelsonHall Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT), which evaluates companies across a range of criteria and business situations in specific areas of capability, including company focus and geographic coverage. Liz Rennie, HR & Talent Transformation Research Director at NelsonHall, said "AscentHR has demonstrated strong capabilities and established expertise in a range of payroll services, including payroll contact center, managed services, and SaaS offerings. Through its recent investments in delivering JoFin financial tools, including split salary offerings and planned investments in financial wellness, it offers innovation in payroll services. Further, its investment in the PowerPay Partner Kit is expected to spur growth through SaaS technology enablement."

AscentHR's diverse portfolio includes HR consulting, the StoHRM platform for comprehensive HR processes, PowerPay for payroll in 28 countries, innovative payment solutions, travel and expense management via TripEx, compliance management through Lexcare, employee feedback with SurveyBerry, eLearning via SeekLMS, and financial wellness offerings following its acquisition of JoFin in 2022 and staffing solutions through proprietary technology (Stafzy).

To read the full report detailing AscentHR's evaluation in the 2024 NelsonHall NEAT Report, please visit [URLReference]. The report offers an in-depth analysis of AscentHR's payroll services, strengths, and market positioning, the company's overall offerings and the company's delivery organization including the location of delivery centers.

