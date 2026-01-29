AUTOMOTIVE Mahindra Premieres XUV 7XO with 5 Pioneering Tech Disruptions and XEV 9S - India's Big New Electric 7-seater SUV - at Nizamabad

VMPL

Nizamabad (Telangana) [India], January 29: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India's leading SUV manufacturer, today launched the new XUV 7XO, the company's latest trendsetter, and the XEV 9S, India's first authentic electric origin 7-seater SUV built from the ground-up on the INGLO architecture at Nizamabad, Telangana by Automotive Mahindra. Starting at a price of ₹13.66 lakh (ex-showroom), the XUV 7XO raises the benchmarks set by the game-changer XUV 700, which has had over 3,00,000 customers since its launch in 2021. Along, the XEV 9S arrives as India's Big New Electric - a bold idea crafted into an intelligently spacious SUV for people whose lives, dreams, and daily journeys are getting bigger. Prices starting at Rs. 19.95 Lakhs, XEV9S is designed for families, creators, travellers, and everyday Indians who want one simple thing from their car-space for everything they want to do and everything they want to be. The vehicles were launched by Dr. Rekulapally Bhoopathi Reddy, MLA, Nizamabad Rural, Mrs. Katipally Sarala Mahendher Reddy, former Public Prosecutor of Nizamabad, Mr. KM Mahender Reddy, Advocate, High Court - Telangana in the presence of other dignitaries.

Mahindra has consistently worked towards democratising technology, and the XUV 7XO further exemplifies this commitment by offering advanced features starting from the base variant. The AX variant, featuring Coast-to-Coast 31.24 cm Triple HD screens, Intelligent ADRENOX, Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Alexa Built-in with ChatGPT, Cruise Control, Push Button Start/Stop, and 75 safety features - all as standard - makes cutting-edge technology and premium features more accessible than ever.

Powered by MAIA, India's fastest automotive mind, and shaped with Mahindra's expressive design philosophy, the XEV 9S doesn't just introduce a new vehicle - it introduces a new feeling of electric freedom. A Big New Electric for Big Lives with its expansive cabin, clever three-row electric-first layout, whisper-quiet drive, and an almost magical sense of openness, the XEV 9S gives families, travellers, creators, and commuters something Indian mobility has long denied them: Comfort that isn't negotiated, Space that isn't apologised for, Electric that isn't small.

Commenting on the launch, Rajiv Sanghvi, Executive Director, Automotive Manufacturers Private Limited said, "AMPL Group's partnership spanning over seven decades, has witnessed Mahindra bringing category-leading vehicles to customers. The XUV 7XO and the XEV 9S mark a major leap in innovation, combining cutting-edge technology, intelligent connectivity, and best-in-class capabilities. As Mahindra's largest sales and after-sales partner in India, with 138 touchpoints across six states, AMPL is well positioned to further strengthen Mahindra's dominance in the SUV category with these two new vehicles."

R Velusamy, President - Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd., said, "XUV 7XO is our next step in delivering a truly premium, technology-forward SUV - smoother in ride, sharper in response, and smarter in experience. We are introducing the DAVINCI suspension system - our new valve-based damping technology - for the first time worldwide, delivering a distinctly more plush and settled ride. We have always believed that technology is meaningful only when it expands human possibility. The XEV 9S built on the INGLO electric origin platform does exactly that by creating space - more than anyone else and gives a smooth and noise free ride . THE MAIA brain enables many of its high-tech features, making it the most advanced offering for its price ."

Key Highlights - XUV 7XO

- Expressive Design: Full-width grille with jewel-like talon accents, Bi- LED projector headlamps with DRLs, diamond-inspired Clear Lens LED taillamps, R19 diamond-cut alloy wheels and super-premium high- gloss piano-black finish exudes a 'tough-premium' character.

- Experiential Tech: Coast-to-Coast 31.24 cm Triple HD screens, 16- speaker Harman Kardon audio system with India's first Dolby Vision & Atmos, 540-degree camera with digital video recording, ADAS Level 2 with Dynamic Visualisation, frameless electrochromic IRVM and memory ORVM with auto tilt for reverse, Approach Unlock & Walk Away Lock.

- Smoother in every move: Global debut of the revolutionary DAVINCI damping technology; front McPherson strut & multi-link rear independent suspension with Frequency Selective Damping & stabilizer bar offering superlative ride and handling.

- Exquisite Luxury: 6-way powered co-driver seat with 4-way Boss Mode, front and rear ventilated seats, BYOD, high-density seat foam with first-in-segment plush pads.

- Authentic SUV Legacy: Best-in-segment 2L mStallion TGDi gasoline engine and 2.2L mHawk turbo-diesel engine options, first-in-segment All-Wheel Drive (AWD) in diesel.

Key Highlights - XEV 9S

Proven INGLO Platform

- Intelligent Adaptive dampers with i-Link at the Front & 5-Link independent suspension at the rear

- Advanced LFP Battery with Lifetime Warranty with 500 km Real World Range

Biggest Electric SUV

- Biggest Cabin Space of 4076 L (For Front & Second Row) Boot Space of upto 527 L

- Best-in-Class Frunk Space of 150 L, 50:50 Split Seats in 3 rd Row

Second Row Luxury

- Powered Boss Mode, Ventilated 2nd Row Seats, Recline & Sliding Adjustment

- Sunshade for 2nd Row windows, Acoustic "Laminated" Glass

Big on Your Well-Being

- 7 Airbags, L2+ ADAS with 5 Radars & 1 Vision Camera, Driver Drowsiness Detection with DOMS (Eyedentity)

- Secure360 Pro - Live view & recording with new live communication feature

Intelligent Connectivity

- 140+ Features, Digital Key, NFC, Charge Scheduler, User Profile, Ultimate SUV DNA

- Best Ground Clearance of 205 mm (222 mm Battery Ground Clearance) with Command Seat Position

- Segment Leading Power of 210 Kw, Best in Class Torque of 380 Nm

Driver Focused Features

- VisionX - AR HUD, Eyedentity - Driver & Occupant Monitoring System

- AutoPark Assist, Drive Modes (Default, Range, Race, Everyday), 6-way Powered Memory Seat

- Lowest-in-class Turning Circle Diameter of 10 m, Captouch Steering Switches

Big on Entertainment

- 16 Speaker Harman Kardon Audio with Dolby Atmos, Three 31.24 cm Screens, 5G Connectivity

Big On Savings

- 40% Depreciation Benefits for Business Owners, ₹1.2/km Running Costs, Maintenance Costs of 40 Paise per Kilometer

About Mahindra

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 324000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility SUVs, information technology and financial services in India and is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.

About Automotive Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd. (AMPL):

AMPL - one of the country's largest spread automobile retail conglomerates - with a rich experience of 75+ years, operates through 720+ automobile touchpoints across 20 states supported by a dedicated team of over 18,000 expert professionals. The group provides exceptional service and upholds high standards of professionalism. AMPL represents a diverse spectrum of auto segments, including 16 brands in passenger vehicles, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and construction equipment.

