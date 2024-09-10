Avinash Group of Institutions Hosts "Snatakotsav" Graduation Ceremony for the 2021-2024 Batch

PNN Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 10: Avinash Group of Institutions (AGI), a leading commerce and management education institution, celebrated its annual graduation ceremony, "Snatakotsav," at Shilpa Kala Vedika, Hyderabad. The event was a milestone for the graduates, faculty, and the broader academic community. The ceremony began with a motivational speech by Dr Avinash Brahmadevara, Chairman of Avinash Group of Institutions. He emphasised the importance of perseverance, innovation, and ethical leadership in commerce, inspiring graduates to carry these values professionally. The Chief Guest, Jishnu Dev Varma, Governor of Telangana, delivered an uplifting address, encouraging graduates to pursue their dreams with dedication and resilience. Prof R. Limbadri, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman, also attended as a distinguished guest, offering valuable advice and guidance for the graduates' future careers, ensuring they felt supported and prepared for the journey ahead.

The event was attended by critical academic leaders, including Dr Suseela Kanduri, Dean of Academics, and the principals of various ACC branches, including Dr Neetu Sachdeva (LBN) and Dr Yss. Savitri Devi (HTN), Dr Lahari Sagi (SEC), and Ms Maladi V Phanimala (KKP).

Highlighting the ceremony, gold medals were awarded to the Overall Topper of Avinash College of Commerce, Branch Toppers, and Stream Toppers for B.Com and BBA programs. The Group Topper was VADDE BHAVANA from the KKP Branch, with RACHA KONDA SAHITHYA of the LBN Branch and MADALA PAVANI SATYA SOWMYA DEVI from the HTN Branch as branch toppers. Certificates of Excellence were also given to the top 10 rankers in each branch.

Founded in 2013, Avinash College of Commerce (ACC) has expanded from a single branch to 12 branches, serving over 20,000 students and employing more than 750 associates. ACC offers diverse programs, including B.Com/BBA degrees, MEC/CEC intermediate courses, and professional certifications like CA, CMA, and ACCA, providing students with over 25 career pathways in commerce. This wide array of programs ensures that students are well-informed about the various opportunities available in the field of commerce. The 'Snatakotsav' ceremony honoured the graduates' accomplishments and celebrated ACC's rapid rise to prominence in the educational sector.

The ceremony concluded with a shared sense of achievement and excitement as over 2,000 graduates prepared to embark on their professional journeys, equipped with the knowledge and values fostered by ACC. "Snatakotsav" reaffirmed AGI's dedication to producing well-rounded, ethical leaders in commerce and management.

