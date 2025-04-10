Awarded for Powerful Impact: The Art of Living Crowned Best Rainwater Harvesting NGO

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 10: The Art of Living Social Projects has been honoured as the Best Water NGO - Rainwater Harvesting at the Water Digest World Water Awards 2024-25. Inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's vision of a water +ve India, this recognition is a tribute to the tireless efforts of thousands of experts, volunteers and communities who have come together to reshape India's water future.

The award ceremony took place on March 31, 2025, at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, and was organised by Advance Water Digest Pvt. Ltd.

A Nation Reawakened

In the current scenario, when the shadow of water scarcity hangs heavy over millions, The Art of Living Social Projects has been quietly, yet powerfully, rewriting India's water story -- not with slogans but with science, strategy, and steadfast determination. Since 2013, this movement has been reviving 70+ rivers and streams across 8 states, breathing life back into landscapes long forgotten by rain. From parched fields to depleted waterways, the flow of life is returning -- driven by a grassroots revolution in water conservation.

Backed by government schemes like MGNREGA, historic MoUs, CSR collaborations, and community involvement; The Art of Living Social Projects' model is proof that when systems and citizens come together, transformation isn't just possible, it's inevitable.

Community at the Core

One of the defining features of the organisation's approach is that it isn't top down -- it's powered at the grassroots level. Through community mobilisation, local stakeholders aren't just beneficiaries; they drive the change.

Youth Leadership Training Programs (YLTP) equip young leaders to spearhead conservation, while Water Literacy Awareness Programmes empower farmers, students, and communities to manage water wisely -- ensuring that every drop counts for generations. Because water security isn't a one-time fix, it's a way of life.

Water, Work, and Well-Being

* More Water, Better Harvests: Reliable water access means thriving farms, diverse crops, and secure livelihoods. Rising soil moisture, lush greenery, and improved microclimates are bringing ecosystems back to life.

* Jobs Where They Matter: Recharge structures do more than save water -- they create village jobs through MGNREGA, keeping employment where it's needed most, stopping migration to cities in its tracks.

* Stronger Communities: With steady incomes and water security, rural families are seeing a real difference in their quality of life. Trained and empowered, they now maintain recharge structures, embrace sustainable farming, and lead awareness campaigns.

With a vision grounded in sustainability and a model driven by community, The Art of Living's water conservation efforts have created a far-reaching impact -- not just in litres saved, but in lives transformed.

About The Art of Living Social Projects

The Art of Living Social Projects is committed to creating lasting societal impact through transformative initiatives. With a focus on holistic development, the organisation continues to uplift individuals and communities -- earning recognition and accolades along the way.

